A large crowd turned out for the unveiling of the new Ahiparapara cultural gateway on Saturday. Photo / Myjanne Jensen

A large crowd turned out for the unveiling of the new Ahiparapara cultural gateway on Saturday. Photo / Myjanne Jensen

Inspired by the kōrero (stories) of tangata whenua (people of the land), Ahiparapara's new cultural gateway provides a beautiful and meaningful welcome to the small coastal township.

A large crowd of more than 100 people gathered in the early hours of Saturday morning for the unveiling of the two giant carvings created by renowned local Māori artist, BJ Natanahira (Te Rarawa).

The new cultural gateway is located just outside the Te Rarawa Rugby Club on the right side of Ahipara Road and just before Ahipara School on the left-hand side.

Te Rarawa kaumātua John Paitai opened the event, before Te Rarawa iwi chairman Haami Piripi provided a special karakia dedicated to the kōrero (story) behind the artwork.

This was supported by Uncle Eru Harawira and a speech by Hon Kelvin Davis.

Natanahira then cut through the concealed artwork, revealing the stunning gateways before the crowd, with each piece representing a stylised waka standing around 6-7m tall.

The standing waka are a nod to the ancient ancestral practice of placing upright waka in the ground to mark the passing of a rangatira (leader) or ariki (chief) and to commemorate their life and sacredness within the region.

The authoritive, regal figure encased under the left waka represents kaitiakitanga (preservation) and rangatiratanga (leadership) of the Ahiparapara region. Photo / Myjanne Jensen

Timberlab in Auckland laminated the treated pine used for the carved waka, with steel artist Nathan Hull from Taranaki creating the steel warrior under the left waka.

Natanahira said he listened to the many korēro of local kaumātua, kuia and hapū leaders for inspiration for the gateway and it was the story of "Patito" that particularly stood out for him.

"There is a natural sculptural phenomenon that occurs along the coastline of Tauroa and those who find themselves in the right position, with the right light and angle will see a man fishing," Natanahira said.

"This man is known to tangata whenua as 'Patito'- a natural formation of rocks in the image of a man.

"According to the korēro, seeing Patito was a tohu (sign) for kaitiakitanga (preservation) and rangatiratanga (leadership)

"When considering the attributes of tangata whenua, those two virtues stood out most."

Under the waka to the left, a large stylised stainless-steel figure stands with an authoritative and regal stance.

According to Natanahira, this was not Patito, but a reflection of what the tohu symbolised-kaitiakitanga and rangatiratanga.

He said the waka form encasing the stainless-steel figure also memorialised the history of leadership that had arisen from the Ahiparapara region and acted as a reminder that when entering the region, to treat the local people and environment with honour and respect.

Chevron designs are featured on the outside of each waka, with those on the left flowing upwards towards the heavens and representing the surrounding maunga (mountains) and those on the right waka flowing downwards to represent the valleys that hold the rivers.

Encased in the second waka are two key elements- a taumata (speaker's bench) of natural stone and a stainless-steel tokotoko (traditional Māori carved ceremonial walking stick).

Far North mayoral candidate Jaqi Brown, landscape architect Delwyn Shepherd, artist BJ Natanahira and Far North District councillor Felicity Foy. Photo / Rongo Bentson

Natanahira said when people sat on the taumata and touched the tokotoko, it symbolised a realm of whaikorero (formal speech) and in turn, acknowledged the tangata whenua of the region, their histories, and genealogical connections to the land.

The new cultural gateway cost approximately $100,000 and took around four months to complete.

The gateway forms part of the Te Hiku Open Spaces Revitalisation Project, which will feature a range of cultural artworks at the gateway entrances to various Te Hiku townships.

Each of the five Te Hiku iwi will provide the artwork features and plaques within the open spaces, streetscapes, and along the shared pathways across the region to tell the stories and history of each local iwi.

Far North District councillor Felicity Foy said the works would be undertaken within FNDC-owned or administered land and included investment and revitalisation of green open spaces within key sites inside the Te Hiku town centres.

"The gateways to our Te Hiku townships were a key aspect to the original scoping of the Te Hiku o Te Ika Masterplan," Foy said.

"A key principle of the masterplan is to be iwi- and community-led. The gateways are a recognition and celebration and provide the opportunity to tell the stories of our history, our people, and our culture."

According to Foy, the Masterplan was scoped and planned more than two years ago.

Local iwi-led group, Ahipara Takiwa, worked in collaboration with the Te Hiku Masterplan working group to choose the gateways' location and the artists to deliver the gateways.

The second gateway into Ahipara, on Roma Rd, will be delivered later this month.