According to NRC, water quality in Lake Ōmāpere - Northland's largest lake - is poor. It's prone to blooms of toxic algae, which affect downstream water quality. It featured as a top area of concern among responses to a recent NRC survey.

According to NRC, water quality in Lake Ōmāpere - Northland's largest lake - is poor. It's prone to blooms of toxic algae, which affect downstream water quality. It featured as a top area of concern among responses to a recent NRC survey.

Last week’s World Water Day offered a global reminder to “Be The Change” to solve the current water and sanitation crisis.

According to Arohatia te Taiao, a community-led initiative which last year sought to ascertain Northlanders’ hopes and fears for the future of our natural environment, an overwhelming majority of Northlanders were worried about the health of our environment and freshwater.

According to Northland Regional Council (NRC) data, their concerns remain justified.

Of 919 people who answered the question “how do you feel about the current state of our taiao here in Te Tai Tokerau”, 78 per cent said they were worried.

Of 715 people who answered the question “do you believe our awa (lakes and rivers) are healthy,” 66 per cent said no and 17 per cent were unsure.

NRC chairwoman Tui Shortland said many of the region’s freshwater ecosystems are in a poor state.

Shortland said regional council data showed 94 per cent of Northland’s rivers are graded as poor or very poor on a national scale for E. coli - a measure of faecal contamination from humans or animals.

Poor conditions to support life of freshwater insects were found in 55 per cent of rivers and streams.

Shortland said councils across the country had been set a challenge by government to improve the health of freshwater systems and a draft Freshwater Plan would be the new “rule book” for how they must be treated.

“The draft Freshwater Plan will introduce a new set of targets, policies and rules for improving freshwater health,” she said.

“It’s an opportunity to start restoring and protecting water quality and freshwater ecosystems.

“But it’s going to take time and large-scale change to how we currently do many things to realise the improvements in freshwater we need to achieve.

“There is a lot of work to do.”

According to survey results released last week by NRC, Northlanders specifically want to see freshwater improvement through less pollution and better conditions for aquatic plants and animals.

Pollution (26 per cent), poor water clarity caused by sediment (22 per cent) and pollution caused by animals (13 per cent) were recorded as having the greatest impacts at freshwater sites of importance to respondents.

Shortland said recent survey results had given the council more useful insight to inform a new draft Freshwater Plan, set for release and consultation in September.

Arohatia Te Taiao project lead Tania McInnes said a key project aim had been to obtain clarity from the community about hopes and fears for the future.

“It’s something we always hoped councils would use to inform their approach.”

As the former chairwoman of Te Rūnanga Papa Atawhai O Te Tai Tokerau / Northland Conservation Board and former Far North deputy mayor, McInnes said she believed the plan would require significant changes to how many things are done and the work ahead for NRC would be difficult.

She also expected “a whole lot of resistance from several quarters, namely primary industries”.

“But there’s a huge opportunity for Northland to lead the way in how we care for our essential freshwater.”

She said project participants had made a clear call for locally-owned and led solutions.

Northland Conservation Board member Liam Rātana (Ngāti Wairupe raua ko Ngāti Kurī) described the board as an independent body to empower local communities and iwi to contribute to the management of conservation areas.

Rātana also said the board enabled local concerns to gain traction in Department of Conservation work “and on a national level where required”.

“Tangata whenua, farmers, community organisations, NGOs, local government, and government agencies share a stewardship and kaitiaki responsibility to restore the unique nature of the Te Tai Tokerau,” Rātana said.

In line with the theme of World Water Day 2023, McInnes emphasised the need for personal responsibility.

“NRC may have a legislative responsibility, but we all need to do our bit to move forward.”

She said rubbish had featured as a frequent concern among respondents, however she believed taking personal responsibility was difficult for people lacking basic security.

“If people are in a space of survival - meaning they lack an adequate home, money to eat, all of those things that lead to feeling insecure - it’s hard to think about the environment.

“Throwing rubbish out is just a symptom of a much bigger issue.”































