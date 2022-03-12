Children at Kaitaia kohanga Nau Mai Mokopuna during a visit from the Oranga Niho 'tooth fairies'. Photo / Supplied

Children at Kaitaia kohanga Nau Mai Mokopuna during a visit from the Oranga Niho 'tooth fairies'. Photo / Supplied

An innovative, new local "toothbrushing project" is aiming to improve dental healthcare for Muriwhenua preschoolers.

Oranga Niho is a collaborative project established by Hauora Muriwhenua - a collective of Muriwhenua leaders supported by Mahitahi Hauora Primary Health Entity.

The project is being delivered by the ANT (Aupouri, Ngāti Kahu and Te Rarawa) Trust, and aims to eliminate or reduce inequities and barriers to dental health access for Muriwhenua tamariki under 5.

Covering 46 kohanga, early childhood education centres and home-based preschool facilities, the project began last month and is set to reach more than 1100 tamariki.

According to the research, the Far North has the worst dental health statistics for young children in the country.

Massey University professor and research fellow Lisa Te Morenga believed good dental health was important for children as it had an impact on overall general wellbeing.

According to Te Morenga, poor dental health caused children considerable pain and discomfort, which could affect several things, including their sleep.

She said equity of access was also a big problem in dental care, as well as the low cost of sugary drinks.

"There are not many dentists in some places, which is a sign of a real gap in our healthcare," she said.

"It's a private business unless you have a medical emergency, so they're concentrated in wealthy areas.

"In rural areas, some whānau might not have access to good quality drinking water so they start buying bottled drinks. And sugary soft drinks are often cheaper than water."

Oranga Niho project manager Ariana Smith said the need for the project was clear, with research finding more than 40 per cent of five-year-olds in Northland had tooth decay, missing teeth or fillings.

Northland children were also the worst affected, especially those living in deprived areas or in communities without water fluoridation.

Māori and Pacific children were singled out as being disproportionately affected.

Smith said Oranga Niho applied a Māori approach to its activities, with resources created from scratch to appeal to Muriwhenua tamariki.

Tooth fairies who wear piupiu (flax skirts), antennas and butterfly wings, are the project's two kaiawhina (helpers/assistants).

Hayley Tapatahi and Lyla-Blue Paparoa visit kohanga with a unique suite of resources designed to teach children how to take care of their teeth in a fun and engaging way.

"We've created a mascot called Toa Niho – he's a tooth who wears a maro (loincloth), has a ta moko (traditional Māori tattoo) and holds his toothbrush like a taiaha (traditional Māori weapon)," Smith said.

"We also created our own books, activities, songs and costumes.

"Our kaiawhina dress as tooth fairies and start by reading the kids a story about how Toa Niho learned to take care of his teeth, then we play games where the kids have fun while learning how important it is to eat healthy foods and drink water instead of fizzy drinks.

"The kids also learn how to brush their teeth through a special te reo Māori two-minute song, because that's how long kids need to brush their teeth for."

Full and ongoing support for kohanga is a key part of the programme, with the team supplying toothbrushes, toothpaste, toothbrush caps and holders, and toothbrushing charts with stickers.

They keep in touch with kohanga regularly and return every three months to top up resources.

The team monitors progress by carrying out six-monthly Lift the Lip assessments.

This involves taking photos of children's teeth on their first visit to a kohanga and after six months.

They also sign children up to Northland DHB's Oral Health Service if not already registered.

Smith said memories of the well-known Life Education Trust character Harold the Giraffe from her school days inspired the approach to Oranga Niho.

"It's important that we deliver something children are going to understand and that's going to be fun for them," Smith said.

"I remember Harold the Giraffe coming to school and I loved the story behind him. We were learning stuff, but it was really fun."

The feedback from the team's first visit to Nau Mai Mokopuna kohanga suggests they've created a winning formula.

"They absolutely loved it. They were surprised and amazed by how well our kaiawhina delivered the programme and by all the resources," Smith said.

"They told us they've had people visit to show the kids how to brush their teeth before, but they've never seen anything like this."