The kaupapa of the Te Hiku Covid Response Group (THCR) is local people caring for any Far North community members struggling with Covid-19.

THCR is a network of local health and welfare providers, community groups and iwi committed to helping anyone in the Te Hiku community who is Covid-19 positive or isolating with whānau who have tested positive.

The team was set up at the request of more than 50 Te Hiku o Te Ika community groups representing disability and elder advocacy groups, marae committees, providers, sports codes, hauora and welfare providers, along with iwi, Māori, marae and Pasifika.

Community groups wanted a local response they could rely on to make sure no one falls into the gaps. The THCR motto is Kia Haumaru Te Hiku or Let's Protect Te Hiku.

The mahi of the THCR includes connecting Covid unwell people to clinical and welfare support, sourcing rapid antigen test kits (RATs) for community groups, providing training on how to administer RATs for schools and community groups, and setting up an 0800 contact number for local whānau to seek support.

The group's approach is based on two central tenets: tikanga and a common operating framework centred on the needs defined and mandated by our community.

Hugh Karena, acting project lead, said, "At the heart, our purpose is manākitanga and the belief that no one protects our people better than us."

Already the group has had a consistent presence via the Te Hiku Iwi Development Trust Facebook page where the trust took up the obligation of supporting the setting up of the hub and weekly e-pānui, which brings together all the key Covid updates across the region.

Errol Murray, CEO of Whakawhiti Ora Pai, said it was the group's intention to give whānau all they need to know and that as a community, we face crises together.

If you need support and connections to kai, RATs or other needs, please call 0800 437 086.

For more information go to www.tehiku.iwi.nz/delta-response or the group's Facebook page www.facebook.com/tehikuiwi