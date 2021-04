Miko Rogers with the 9.21kg snapper he caught at the first 90 Mile Beach Surfcasting Club field day after last month's Snapper Bonanza. He landed the fish early on the Sunday morning, at the same spot where Dickson Hohaia caught his Bonanza-winning 9.060kg specimen. It wasn't enough to take the prize for the heaviest fish of the day though. That went to 11-year-old Mekhi Heka, who weighed in a 16.04kg kingfish.