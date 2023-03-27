The Taipa Salt Pig won gold for its 100 per cent natural and sustainably made artisanal plain sea salt. Photo / Manja Wachsmuth

Three Northland businesses with a focus on sustainability have taken out medals at the 2023 Outstanding NZ Food Producer Awards.

The Taipa Salt Pig won gold for its plain sea salt, Ocean Water Co. won silver for its new sparkling water, and Russell’s Paradise Cakes won bronze for its popular Christmas cake.

Each also won medals last year, although for different products: citrus zest sea salt (gold), fresh water (silver) and raspberry jam (gold).

Head judge Lauraine Jacobs said the 2023 line-up of entries in the awards’ seventh year was “one of the most satisfying arrays to judge to date”.

The Taipa Salt Pig founder James Moore said the plain sea salt had won a silver medal two years ago, the last time it was put up for consideration.

“You can use a medal on your product label for two years, then you need to re-enter,” Moore said.

The upgrade to gold was welcome news.

Moore planned to continue entering two different products every year, with the citrus zest sea salt up for renewal next year, and also enjoyed including an “oddball one” like squid ink salt.

Every component of the business at Ocean Water Co. considers the environment: biodegradable labels without adhesives, glass bottles to avoid microplastics and potable water made using a fully solar or battery-powered water farm.

Ocean Water Co.’s potable desalinated water is a byproduct of Moore’s salt-making operation.

The silver win was exciting news for its new sparkling water, which has recently been rolled out at Russell’s Sage Restaurant at Paroa Bay Winery.

Moore said experimentation with how to hold the bubbles in the bottle had been a challenge, but Ocean Water Co.’s Zarv Whitford had devised a silicone rubber component for the cap, which successfully created the necessary seal.

“I’m still developing the sparkling process,” Whitford said.

“It involves a lot of research, and it’s a learn-as-you-go artisan exercise, but sparkling ocean water? It’s pretty cool when you think about it.”

Whitford said they were looking at trialling the product at various Far North restaurants and eateries soon.

Further on the horizon for Ocean Water Co. are water farms, which would produce potable water for local communities.

Joanne Anson, owner and chef at Russell’s Paradise Cakes & Preserves, said it was her first time entering the bronze-winning Christmas cake, although it’s her original product and top seller.

“Paradise Cakes has been going for the last 14 years. I started with 40 cakes the first year and made more than 1000 in 2022,” Anson said.

Anson shared that she was a bit disappointed to win bronze, having held high expectations because she’d won gold on everything else.

“The judges’ comment was that they enjoyed eating it, but that the texture was more of a pudding than a cake.

“It’s very sticky and yummy, drenched in sherry and brandy. They’ll keep for four to five years.”

Russell's bronze-winning Christmas cake is a "labour of love", made year-round to meet the demand for more than 1000 cakes each December. Photo / Sarah Anson

According to the Awards, 85 per cent of the marks for each entry were awarded according to the product’s visual appearance, aroma, flavour, consistency and quality.

A further 10 per cent of marks were made for sustainability, with two specialist judges reviewing each entry for its environmental consideration and social business practice.

The final 5 per cent was given for ‘wow’ factor and the brand’s story, the excitement factor and the point of difference for each product.

Anson’s raspberry jam, made from Maungatapere raspberries, won gold last year.

She began making preserves about six years ago in an attempt to make good use of a friend’s tree, which was full of Seville oranges.

“Preserves are really just a sideline to use seasonal gluts of fruit. If my neighbours have extra produce, I make a new product to use it.”

She also now grows some of her own fruit for marmalades, including six Seville orange trees and quince, which she uses to make an authentic Spanish paste.

“Some years you get bins of quinces, and other years you don’t.”

“My business is all about using excess fruit as much as I can.”

Her preserves are mostly sold in Russell at The Bakery and Wood2Water, which also stocks The Taipa Salt Pig.

Anson said she loved making Christmas cakes throughout the year in her licensed domestic kitchen.

“It takes me all year to make 1000 cakes, so my house usually smells amazing.”

Head judge Jacobs led a team of more than 25 experienced food judges, supported by a team of stewards, who assessed entries over two days at Auckland’s Homeland restaurant.

Winners were spread throughout New Zealand, with other regions doing well including Rodney, Otago, the Waikato and Nelson/Marlborough.

Salt-maker Moore said he would “definitely” encourage other Northland food producers to enter the awards, as well as the upcoming NZ Food Awards.

“It’s not so much about the exposure. It gives you a shot of confidence.”

“A lot of small producers suffer from imposter syndrome. You think your product is good, and your friends and family think it’s good.

“But this kind of third-party validation tells you the product is up to standard.”