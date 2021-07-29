Mat Talks: Lions and Springboks feud at boiling point

Mat Radich

You've got to give it to the British and Irish Lions rugby side who, under coach New Zealander Warren Gatland, were able to make a victorious comeback against the Springboks in Cape Town this week.

The Lions were down 3-12 for most of the first test against the Springboks, but in the 62nd minute the Lions showed their discipline and took over to win 22-17.

Gatland, who has taken a break from coaching the Waikato Chiefs to be with the Lions, has been involved in a bitter war with South African coach Russie Erasmus, calling him a water boy on numerous occasions.

Erasmus came onto the pitch to relay messages to his players, where Gatland taunted him with, "you won't see me doing that" and "you don't run onto a pitch giving messages if you are the water boy without carrying the water".

With the second test Sunday morning, the feud between these two is expected to get worse.

The Lions have never won a series in South Africa, so this win will certainly give them the confidence to achieve what would be a first in 24 years.

Controversial former Wallaby 1st five Quade Cooper is in the wars again.

Quade Cooper has applied four times for Australian citizenship and has each time been rejected.

A guy who has played 70 tests for Australia, including two World Cups, still cannot call himself an Aussie.

A New Zealander by birth, Cooper's citizenship papers were not approved because he chose to play professional rugby abroad for the past two seasons.

"I have been wearing the green and gold 70 times and still this is not enough," a frustrated Cooper said.

To make things worse, Cooper is without a club departing his contract in Japan.

Rumour has it Counties-Manukau is interested in Cooper for the provincial competition, which starts in a couple of weeks' time.

Centennial celebrations

All went well with the Mangonui 100 Years Rugby Centennial last weekend.

The games kicked off at Arnold Rae Park, where the Hokianga Women easily knocked over local Pirates 55-0.

Mangonui in a Harding Shield clash against Bay of Islands ran away in the second half 41-20.

The pre-season NPC match between Northland/North Harbour ended up a fizzer, in fact, the Harding Shield encounter stole the entire show.

Northland looked disinterested, showing poor ball skills and giving all their reserves a run. Harbour were well organised and played in a proper manner, scoring a couple of cracker tries.



It was great to be given the honour to present a Mangonui Rugby Life Membership to one-time Northland Age reporter Ted Bagshaw.

Twenty-six years in the job, Bagshaw was a great guy to promote sport in our community.

Many owe him through his write-ups for gaining higher honours.

I'd also like to say thank you to Northland Age editor Peter Jackson who retires at the end of this month.

At a farewell function at Collards last Sunday, many speeches summed up what a great guy he is.

Sure, in his great editorials he didn't please everyone, but he always gave that right to reply.

As he said, "it was an honour and privilege to play what I believe to be a massively important role in this community".

Peter you are a legend. We all in the Far North will miss you big time.

And that's how Mat sees it.