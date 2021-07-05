Luka's goal is now within reach

Kaitaia Pak'nSave butcher Luka Young receiving his Upper North Island Young Butcher of the Year trophy from judge Peter Martin. Photo / supplied

Kaitaia Pak'nSave butcher Luka Young knows a thing or two about competitions. He's competed as an apprentice and now as a fully-qualified butcher, and the goal he set himself as a young apprentice is now within touching distance after the upper North Island regional stage of the 2021 Pact Packaging Young Butcher and ANZCO Foods Butcher Apprentice of the Year competition.

Young won the packaging category, with Nick Johnston, from Pak'nSave Pukekohe, winning the Apprentice of the Year title.

The two-hour competition, at Skills4Work in Auckland, was the second in a national series of heats to find New Zealand's top butchers to compete in a grand final showdown in August, the contenders putting their boning, trimming, slicing and dicing skills to the test as they broke down a size 20 chicken, a whole pork leg and a beef short loin into a display of value-added products.

Luka was a very happy winner.

"It feels amazing to win the regional. It's a goal I set as a young apprentice, to keep entering and winning until I get the national title, so I am well on my way to achieving that," he said.

He attributed his win to his attention to detail in getting the product from the chopping bench to the table, and focusing on the little things.

"Sometimes it's the little mistakes that can make the difference – that and keeping calm when things go wrong are key to being successful at competition level," he said.

As a qualified butcher, Luka had also been mentoring apprentices who were keen to try their hand at competitions.

"I love watching the growth and development of the new apprentices, and enjoy being able to pass on my knowledge to them. It's great to give back to the new generation coming through into the industry," he added.

Head judge Peter Martin, the butchery training advisor at Skills4Work, said he was a strong advocate for the competitions, and, as a judge, enjoyed seeing the opportunities for young people in the trade to showcase their skills at competition level. Covid had forced restrictions on spectators last year, and he was looking forward to welcoming them back on August 3.

"I know competitors will be delighted to showcase their skills in front of their peers, families and friends. It's going to be an exciting atmosphere at the final this year," he said.

The winning Pact Packaging Young Butcher will receive a trophy and the choice of an all-expenses-paid butchery study tour or $4000 cash prize, with a $3000 option for the ANZCO Foods Butcher Apprentice of the Year. The store they work for also will receive $1000 cash.