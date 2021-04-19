Love at first sight at Kaingaroa

Frankie demonstrating her guaranteed-to-be-adopted technique to Sam Marshall. It worked. Photo / Peter Jackson

The good news for the Kaitaia SPCA was that it didn't have as many kittens to offer for adoption on Saturday as it had expected to, some having already found homes thanks to the pre-kitten adoption day publicity.

The even better news was that while there wasn't a huge turnout at the Kaingaroa Hall, those who did arrive were clearly keen to adopt one or two, some spending a good chunk of their morning agonising over which to choose.

Cooper's Beach couple Jarrod Baker and Sam Marshall were among them, finally plumping for Frankie and Jade, although for a time there it looked as though they might have made room in their home for three.

Vanessa Coupland Sucich said one of the kittens that wasn't available on Saturday had been given a home in Auckland on Friday, and there weren't as many to choose from as expected, but the response to the bid to reduce the number of cats and kittens in SPCA care was gratifying.