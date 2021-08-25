Level 4 lockdown support available to Northland businesses

Eligible Northland businesses can now apply for a suite of financial support packages. PICTURE / FILE

Northland Inc chief executive Murray Reade.

Northland businesses impacted by the current Covid will be able to access a range of new business support payments.

The Ministry of Social Development (MSD), North Chamber and NorthlandInc released a joint statement on Monday, inviting eligible Northland businesses impacted by the Covid-19 level 4 lockdown to apply for a suite of financial support packages.

MSD economic development manager for Northland, Darrell Lambert, said businesses needed financial and other support given the impact of the lockdown on cashflows.

"The message to Northland businesses is that support is available now.

"It's critical that business operators are aware of that and where to go for the latest information.

"MSD staff are contacting businesses to ensure they know how they can apply for the August Wage Subsidy if they need to, as well as the package of support available from MSD and other agencies.

"We're also reaching out to 'essential' businesses to ensure they can continue to recruit staff and working with our partners in the Northland business community to provide wrap-around support to help ease the strain of this lockdown."

Northland Inc. chief executive Murray Reade said the Northland economy was resilient and support measures such as the August Wage Subsidy scheme would help lessen the economic impact of the lockdown.

"Economic data tells us that on the whole, Northland weathered the impact of previous Covid-19 restrictions, including last year's level 4 lockdown and the resurgence in February.

"The fact there are many employment opportunities in the region is proof of the region's resilience.

"Obviously this is a worrying time for business owners and they should know that we are here to provide guidance and support when it's needed.

"We also need a good team response from Northlanders to keep our people safe. Looking ahead, that will help to lessen the economic impact of this lockdown on the region."

NorthChamber chief executive Steve Smith said the chamber's first priority was the welfare of business operators and their employees, especially given the Delta variant's rapid spread.

"There is a level of concern in our business community about Delta and that's why we're reaching out with information about pastoral support along with the financial support that is available.

"We are also encouraging businesses operators to stay safe and to follow the public health advice.

"If your business is not deemed 'essential' then you and your employees must stay home and stay in your bubble.

"Ultimately, the best defence against Delta is to get vaccinated."

A central resource for business information and government supports is available at https://covid19.govt.nz/business-and-money/

Details about business support is also available on the Unite Against COVID-19 website.

Supports available from the Ministry of Social Development (MSD):

The Wage Subsidy August 2021 Scheme

The Wage Subsidy August 2021 Scheme is a payment which covers a 14-day period to contribute to the cost of employee wages only, with the payment rate at $600 a week (full time) and $359.00 a week (part-time).

Businesses need to have had (or predict to have) a minimum 40 per cent decline in revenue in the 14-days since the alert level escalation (between 17–30 August 2021), compared with their revenue during a typical 14-day period in the six weeks immediately before the alert level escalation (or the same 14-day period in 2019 or 2020 if the business has highly seasonal revenue). Applications opened at 9am on Friday, August 20.

Covid-19 Leave Support Scheme

The Covid-19 Leave Support Scheme is available for employers to help pay their employees who need to self-isolate and cannot work from home. It is paid as a two-week lump sum per eligible employee. The payment is also available to those who are self-employed. Detail about eligibility, health criteria and Covid-19 Leave Support scheme rates is available at Leave Support Scheme

Covid-19 Short-term Absence Payment

The Covid-19 Short-term Absence Payment is available for employers to help pay their employees who need to stay at home while awaiting a negative Covid-19 test result and cannot work from home. You can apply for STAP once, for each eligible worker in any 30-day period (unless a health official or doctor tells the worker to get another test). The payment is also available to those who are self-employed. Apply online at Short-term-absence-payment. You cannot get more than one MSD COVID-19 payment for the same employee at the same time. This applies to the Wage Subsidy, Short-term Absence Payment and Leave Support Scheme.

Supports available from Inland Revenue:

Resurgence Support Payment.

Businesses and self-employed people will also be able to get support with business costs like rent or fixed costs through the Resurgence Support Payment, administered by Inland Revenue, which opens on August 24 and can be accessed through the Inland Revenue website. Businesses can apply for the Resurgence Support Payment at the same time as the Wage Subsidy Scheme. Go to Inland Revenue resurgence-support-payment

Other business support:

Northland Inc. A range of expert advisory services are available through Northland Inc. Northland Inc

NorthChamber. Expert business assistance and advocacy is available through NorthChamber (the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Northland (Inc)); NorthChamber