Kerikeri Peninsula residents and a local conservation group are calling for the speed limit along a local road to be dropped in order to prevent kiwis from being killed by passing cars.

The Kerikeri Peninsula Conservation Charitable Trust is a volunteer-led organisation that has worked for more than five years to help protect the local kiwi habitat as part of its broader pest control work.

According to the trust, around five kiwis per year are killed on Redcliffs Rd due to motorists passing through the area.

In one particular "hotspot" (between 1.5-2km from the start of the road to the top of the hill) another kiwi was killed just last week.

Trust coordinator Dean Wright said while most locals knew to slow down for the birds, there needed to be more awareness regarding the risks to the local kiwi population.

"We've already lost five this year, and three in this particular stretch of road," Wright said.

"I've lived out here now for 15 years and I've found it's mainly people driving between dusk and dawn that is our main concern.

"Our recommendation is to see the road go from 100km/hr to 60km/hr to at least give the Kiwi a chance and to improve general road safety, as we also have many walkers and cyclists on this road.

"If we could get to December 31 one year and the death tally number is still zero, it'll be party time!"

According to Wright, around 100 people were involved with trapping stoats in the area across 250 properties.

The group had also started tracking where the kiwis were being run over, placing small white crosses with kiwi symbols to mark where they had been struck down.

Wright said the council had been quick to respond with signage at Rangitane after being notified about an increase in kiwi deaths in the area.

Yet despite the signage and crosses showing the road toll, he said the deaths had continued to occur.

Kerikeri resident, Jill Smith, a former Kiwi walking guide and community board member agreed a reduction in speed would help ensure the number of deaths could be kept at a minimum.

Smith confirmed five kiwi had been killed on the road leading to Opito Bay, Kerikeri.

She said three had been killed along a 400m stretch near Kate's Riding Centre and in 2019, three were killed in the same spot.

Smith said between 2007-2010 she had attempted to get the speed limit reduced in an effort to reduce road kill.

"A group supplied kiwi count information that revealed there were at least 200 kiwi living in the Kerikeri Peninsula area, the highest population of North Island Brown Kiwi living in an urban community."

According to Smith, FNDC had 'begrudgingly' installed a traffic counter near the Rangitane turnoff but had allegedly concluded it would be too difficult to lower the speed limit from 100km/hr to 50km/h in one jump.

"Over that 15-year period, those traveling out to Rangitane, Doves Bay and Opito Bay will observe all the white crosses along the sides of the road that represent the known kiwi killed by motorists," Smith said.

"Our community has done all it can and we have an amazing group of committed residents involved in pest control.

"We need FNDC to act now and lower the speed limit to 50km. No traffic counters or long-winded reports as to why it can't be done, simply a decision to just do it - our kiwi are relying on them to do the right thing and to do it now."

Far North District Council's opened its six-week consultation period on Friday (October 28), asking for feedback to assist with its third review on the district's road speed limits.

The council wants to hear from Far North residents regarding district roads in the Bay of Islands-Kerikeri area, east of State Highway 10.

This includes proposed speed limit changes for 301 district roads stretching from Whangaroa Harbour in the north and Kawakawa to the south (including district roads in Kerikeri, Ōpua, Paihia, Waitangi and Haruru).

The latest proposals follow a 2019 review of speed limits on roads between Kāeo and Ōhaeawai, and a 2021 review of district roads at Kaitāia, Broadwood, and Moerewa.

According to FNDC, these areas had been prioritised for review because records showed they had a high crash risk or are high-growth areas, such as Kerikeri.

FNDC senior communications officer, Ken Lewis, said while this feedback was largely about high-crash areas, there was currently no legislative requirement for councils to consider impacts on wildlife when reviewing speed limits.

He did say, however, submissions on proposed speed limit changes that highlighted impacts on wildlife would be considered in conjunction with other road use criteria.

"This could tip the balance where there was already a case for reducing speed limits further than proposed," Lewis said.

"Conservation groups could also explore options to protect kiwi and other wildlife with support of their community board.

"Our community boards regularly consider funding proposals for community projects and it may be that measures, aside from speed reductions, could help protect wildlife."

To make a submission, go to the council's consultations webpage to find a full list of roads currently under review, the full proposal, as well as maps of the review areas.

Three public drop-in sessions will be also held to discuss the Bay of Islands-Kerikeri speed limit review.

These will be held at:

Kerikeri: Monday, November 7 between 5pm - 7pm at Cornerstone (corner of Kerikeri Road and Heritage Bypass)

Paihia: Thursday, November 17 between 4pm - 6pm at Paihia Memorial Hall.

Whangaroa: Wednesday, November 23 between 4pm - 6pm at Whangaroa Village Hall.

Council and Northland Transportation Alliance staff will be on hand during the sessions to answer questions on the proposed speed limit changes and to assist with submissions.

Key organisations, such as schools, marae and business groups, are also being contacted directly to ensure they have an opportunity to provide feedback.

Roads outside of these priority areas will be included in a Northland-wide speed limit review due to commence in 2024.

Consultation closes on December 5, 2022.

The Department of Conservation was contacted for comment but did not respond in time for the edition.