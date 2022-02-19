Kaitaia's Te Ahu Musuem is calling for a variety of submissions, like these coins and other items, for a new exhibition about the famous Elingamite shipwreck from 1902. Photo / Supplied

Kaitaia's Te Ahu Musuem is calling for a variety of submissions, like these coins and other items, for a new exhibition about the famous Elingamite shipwreck from 1902. Photo / Supplied

November will mark 120 years since the SS Elingamite was wrecked off the Three Kings Islands, just off the north coast of New Zealand.

The Elingamite was an Australian passenger steamer built in 1887, weighing 2585 tonnes and owned by Huddart Parker.

The ship struck trouble on November 9, 1902, about 35 nautical miles (65 km) north of Cape Reinga.

The Elingamite was said to be carrying a large consignment of gold and its demise ranks as one of New Zealand's worst maritime disasters, with 43 lives lost.

When news of the accident reached Houhora, six brave men in the 30-foot whaleboat Tainui - now held at the Auckland Maritime Museum - raced up the coast and beyond the Three Kings to help.

Among the men were two photographer brothers, who happened to have their camera and cloth at the ready.

The cloth was red, and therefore the perfect flag to attract the attention of other ships and communicate the need to stop.

The Tainui successfully intercepted Sydney-bound SS Zealandia just in time to have her turn around and take part in the rescue of survivors.

It's thought that its 152 survivors would have carried on to Auckland, the ship's intended destination from Sydney.

Sheryl Bainbridge, of the Te Ahu Museum Trust, describes the event as nationally relevant history, although it's not widely known about.

"It's been forgotten over time I guess, but I'm surprised more people don't know about it," Bainbridge said.



"It's a momentous anniversary."

Te Ahu Museum is working to curate an exhibition to recognise the event in November and is therefore inviting people to get in touch if they have any memorabilia they are willing to lend.

Anyone with local family history dating back to 1902 is invited to consider whether they may unknowingly possess a piece of history relating to the Elingamite.

This could include artefacts of any kind, photos, diaries or stories.

For all submissions or for more information, contact: Sheryl Bainbridge on sakia@xtra.co.nz or call: (09) 406 2188.

