Can you help police find Denver Kidd?

Kaitaia Police are seeking information about a 32-year-old male with connections in the Kaitaia and Kaikohe areas.

According to Detective Sergeant Russell Richards, Denver Kidd has 12 warrants for his arrest for failing to appear in the Kaitaia District Court and has breached his court bail conditions.

Police require assistance in locating Kidd.

If you have any information on his current whereabouts, please call 111 or make an anonymous report to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.