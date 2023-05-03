Kaitāia hosts national conference for business and professional women

The guest speakers at the 2023 NZ Federation of Business & Professional Women’s Conference (left to right): Far North hospitality entrepreneur Tash Henry, business coach Sarah Greener, former BPW president Vicky Mee and Dancing Petrel Wines owner Kim Gilkison.

The guest speakers at the 2023 NZ Federation of Business & Professional Women’s Conference (left to right): Far North hospitality entrepreneur Tash Henry, business coach Sarah Greener, former BPW president Vicky Mee and Dancing Petrel Wines owner Kim Gilkison.

The Far North was a buzz of activity last weekend, hosting a national conference with a powerhouse line-up of professional women.

The 2023 NZ Federation of Business & Professional Women’s Conference ran across three days in Kaitāia, starting on Friday night and ending on Sunday afternoon.

‘Reshaping Our Future’ was the theme of this year’s conference, which was hosted by BPW Kaitāia and BPW Doubtless Bay.

Around 50 BPW women from around the motu [country] attended the conference, coming from as far away as Christchurch and Australia.

BPW NZ president Christine Berridge said this year’s turnout was smaller as many clubs were based in the regions and had been impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle.

Around 50 BPW members from around the country came to attend the national conference in Kaitāia over the weekend.

She said despite this, it was a fantastic conference and the organisers had outdone themselves.

“We had a wonderful start out at Roma Marae on Friday night which really set the tone and made people feel like they were part of the community,” Berridge said.

“Saturday was the business side of the conference, which was really successful, followed by our awards dinner at the Te Ahu Centre atrium, where we were honoured to have the mayor and deputy mayor attend.

“The Kaitāia BPW cleaned up the awards, which was a reflection of the leadership of the club.”

There are currently 187 BPW members and nine clubs in New Zealand.

Andrea Panther is the Kaitāia BPW president and said her club, together with Doubtless Bay BPW, had been planning the conference for 11 months.

BPW Kaitāia president, Andrea Panther, speaks to the audience at Kaitāia RSA on Sunday for the final day of the 2023 NZ Federation of Business & Professional Women’s Conference.

Panther (who was awarded for 25 years’ service) said they were grateful to everyone involved and those who had supported the event, which had been “the best conference they could hope for”.

“This is a special occasion where national awards are presented to acknowledge the work that clubs and members have done throughout NZ for the previous year,” Panther said.

“It is also an event where members are recognised for their service, and this year we had three ladies from Franklin (South Auckland) and Christchurch honoured for 40 years of service.

Kaitaia Fire Brigade senior firefighter Kori Puckey, Northland Civil Defence Emergency Management manager Sarah Boniface and Far North district councillor Felicity Foy.

“A highlight for the Kaitāia BPW club was the four awards we won - Best Bulletin, Best Presidents, the Daphne Chapman Award, [which went] to Marie Berghan for her service to BPW, and Club of the Year.”

On Sunday, the conference hosted a full day of guest speakers, including Ngāti Wai CEO and Te Tai Tokerau Green Party candidate Huhana Lyndon, business coach Sarah Greener, Northland Civil Defence Emergency Management manager Sarah Boniface, Building Safer Communities manager Angela Philips, Kaitāia Fire Brigade senior firefighter Kori Puckey, Far North hospitality entrepreneur Tash Henry, Dancing Petrel Wines owner Kim Gilkison and Far North district councillor Felicity Foy.

Ngatiwai CEO and Te Tai Tokerau Greens Party candidate, Huhana Lyndon.

This event was open to the public, with a dozen local ladies coming to hear the speakers.

The wāhine discussed issues relating to women and equity in the workplace, as well as the challenges, highs and lows of women in business.

The morning session had the added challenge of a power cut due to severe weather.

Panther said they managed to prove Northland’s resilience by pulling on their resources and getting a generator to assist.