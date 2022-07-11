James Holmes, of Kaikohe, has returned home from Australia after 16 years to work as a rugby development officer for the BOI region. Photo / Myjanne Jensen

James Holmes, of Kaikohe, has returned home from Australia after 16 years to work as a rugby development officer for the BOI region. Photo / Myjanne Jensen

After spending almost two decades across the ditch, born and bred Kaikohe man James Holmes has returned home to give back to Northland's up-and-coming rugby talent.

Holmes (Ngapuhi) returned home in May after 16 years in Brisbane where he was involved in a variety of roles at various South-East Queensland junior rugby union clubs.

The father of two said he was extremely passionate about the sport, which he'd played since intermediate, and represented the Northland Colts in his late teens.

Holmes was recruited by Northland Rugby Union as a rugby development officer for the Bay of Islands region, where he works with clubs and schools to promote all forms of rugby, particularly community rugby.

He's no stranger to community rugby in Australia either, where he amalgamated two flailing teams - Under 13s Ipswich Rangers and Browns Plains Mets - leading them to victory at the 2021 Brisbane Junior Rugby Union Championships for their division.

He said the team was quite multicultural, made up of 12-13-year-old Māori and Pacific Islanders as well as European players, with some never having played rugby in their life.

"To see them come together was awesome and the parents sacrificed big time to see their kids play," Holmes said.

"They went through unbeaten that year which was awesome.

"For me, it's about culture and building relationships and it's not just what happens out there on the field, it's about what happens in the training, teaching good discipline, being good at home and all that kind of stuff."

Holmes explained he had learned many things about the business of rugby while in Australia, particularly around recruitment and engaging new players.

He said sign-on days, for example, were more like a festival, which had been hugely influential when trying to attract new members.

Holmes said while clubs in Australia had big numbers, he found they oftentimes lacked a sense of community spirit.

"When people go to games over there, they arrive in their uniform and as soon as the game is finished, they go home," Holmes said.

"Whereas here we arrive and bond together in the change rooms, then afterwards we sit down with the opposition and have a kai (feed) together.

"I'd say a lot of that has to do with the size of the Australian clubs, which are much larger than here."

Coming home to the Far North, Holmes said working for NRU was a dream come true and he was enjoying bringing the lessons and experiences from his time in Australia to the Far North.

"I've learned a lot about the way things are run over there, which I think can complement our clubs here," Holmes said.

"I have also learned that there are so many life lessons and friendships made through rugby.

"It's so important today to teach our kids they can hate each other out on the field, but come back into the club room and be friends afterwards."

Kylie Harper, NRU community pathways manager, explained there were four sub-union officers, plus one for north and south zone schools.

She said they were a pivotal function in the way the organisation worked in the communities and Holmes' experience and personality were a great fit for the organisation's culture.

"James is vibrant, motivated, and a team player. He is coming back to home base from Australia, born and bred in Kaikohe/Ohaeawai, and wants to grow the game of Rugby in the BOI rohe," Harper said.

"There are around 7000 players across many teams in the Northland region and while rugby suffered with numbers through Covid-19, our numbers are back to where they are pre-Covid-19.

"We are confident we can build on these numbers in the future with initiatives the community and our staff bring forward."

Harper said the biggest highlight in recent times had been the growth in the female space and the organisation was excited to progress this more.