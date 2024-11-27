A break-in at Kaikohe Library on Friday, 15 November, at 9:30pm caused significant damage to the building, resulting in over $2000 in repair costs­.

A break-in at Kaikohe Library on Friday, 15 November, at 9:30pm caused significant damage to the building, resulting in over $2000 in repair costs­.

A break-in at Kaikohe Library on Friday, at 9.30pm caused significant damage to the building, resulting in over $2000 in repair costs – an expense ultimately borne by ratepayers – and temporarily disrupted essential library services for the community.

CCTV footage captured the incident and shows the library’s front door glass being smashed with a rock to allow three people to enter. Once inside, one person stole a computer monitor while another filmed them. A third person went behind the counter to check the till, which was empty. After checking through drawers and other areas, a second computer monitor was stolen before all three people left the building.

“As a community, incidents like this impact us all,” says Ruben Garcia, group manager – community and engagement. “The cost to repair damages and replace stolen items is ultimately borne by ratepayers – money that could have been used to enhance community services.”

The total cost of the incident reached $2200 because of an on-site guard being required while an after-hours contractor secured the building by boarding up doors. Replacing the broken glass and stolen computer monitors also added to the costs. The library did not open until after 9am the following day, while staff cleaned up broken glass. Public printing services were also temporarily unavailable. Normal services resumed at the library on Tuesday, November 19.