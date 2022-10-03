Overall winners of the inaugural Paparore School Pet and Agriculture Day 2022: Champion Pet went to Ava Whittaker with Molly, Reserve Champion Pet was won by Kaylee Dean with Boogs, and Champion Calf went to Claire Bagley with Crackle. Photo / Michelle Hammond

Overall winners of the inaugural Paparore School Pet and Agriculture Day 2022: Champion Pet went to Ava Whittaker with Molly, Reserve Champion Pet was won by Kaylee Dean with Boogs, and Champion Calf went to Claire Bagley with Crackle. Photo / Michelle Hammond

There was everything from blue sheep to rabbits to stuffed toys on display at a Far North school festival last week.

Paparore School's inaugural School Pet & Agriculture Day 2022 was held on Thursday, including a range of activities involving both live and inanimate objects.

All classrooms created their own unique displays dedicated to the occasion that were out on show for everyone to see.

First to kick off the day was the judging of the stuffed animal category, featuring Peter and Raewyn Jackson as judges.

Lincoln Everest, 5, with his winning spider creation in the stuffed toy category. Photo / Myjanne Jensen

Lincoln Everest, 5, caught the judges' eyes for his creative stuffed spider, which he explained he'd put together the night before.

The judges said he scored first prize in the arachnid category for "thinking outside the box".

"I really like spiders, my favourite is the jumping spider, so I decided to make this," Everest said.

Next up was the judging of the dogs and small farm animal categories, which included everything from goats to sheep to calves.

Bostin Devan, 8, brought along his six-week-old Hereford cross calf Bunty, as well as his two-month-old lamb, Ruff, who was painted a brilliant blue.

Devan took both animals around the makeshift showground and obstacle course and said it was exciting to be able to bring his animals to school.

Boston Devan with his pet lamb, Ruff. Photo/Myjanne Jensen

"These are my favourite pets, so it's really cool to bring them here today," he said.

The whole-school initiative was the third large event for Paparore School this year, which was keen to bring the community together after three long years of disruptions thanks to Covid-19.

Principal John Windleborn said the kaupapa was really all about creating a sense of fun and community among the school, students and whānau.

"While we've had smaller events like this one, this is the first one we've held on this scale, so it's exciting for our community," Windleborn said.

"Most of our kids are town kids, so don't have this experience with cows, sheep, goats etc.

"It also gives our rural kids an opportunity to showcase what they have and a fun way to show how to look after pets."

Tahli Bratton with her pet rabbit Leo, who won first place in the rabbit category. Photo / Myjanne Jensen

The next big event on the school's calendar is the annual Whānau Open Day event on November 19.

Winners of the 2022 Pet and Agriculture Day were as follows:

Champion Pet – Ava Whittaker with Molly

Reserve Champion Pet – Kaylee Dean with Boogs

Champion Calf – Claire Bagley with Crackle

Calf section

1st – Claire Bagley, Crackle

2nd – Kylan Bainbridge, Sage

3rd – Brax Whittaker, Jack

Goat section

1st – Ava Whittaker, Molly

Sheep section

1st – Kylan Bainbridge, Sage

2nd – Bostin Devan, Ruff

Large dog section

1st – Kaylee Dean, Boogs

2nd – Aria Job, Stain

3rd – April Job, Gem

Small dog section

1st – Anahera Turner, Stig

2nd – Riley Phillips-Rosandich, Zeus

3rd – Sylvie Rodger, "Rosie

Cat section

1st – Jesse & Daniel Brake, Foxy

2nd – Laynee Cherrington, Narla

3rd – Tia Grbic, Bing Bing

Guinea pig section

1st – Alaris Steed, Violet

2nd – Bostin Devan, Rum

Turtle section

1st – Alani Brockbank (nameless)

Bird section

1st – Cassidy Srhoj, Teet teet

2nd – Sam Bridge, Red Hen

Rabbit section

1st – Tahli Bratton, Leo

Miscellaneous pet section

1st – Toby Matthews, Scally wag the skink

2nd – Austen Steed, Bob the frog