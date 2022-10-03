There was everything from blue sheep to rabbits to stuffed toys on display at a Far North school festival last week.
Paparore School's inaugural School Pet & Agriculture Day 2022 was held on Thursday, including a range of activities involving both live and inanimate objects.
All classrooms created their own unique displays dedicated to the occasion that were out on show for everyone to see.
First to kick off the day was the judging of the stuffed animal category, featuring Peter and Raewyn Jackson as judges.
Lincoln Everest, 5, caught the judges' eyes for his creative stuffed spider, which he explained he'd put together the night before.
The judges said he scored first prize in the arachnid category for "thinking outside the box".
"I really like spiders, my favourite is the jumping spider, so I decided to make this," Everest said.
Next up was the judging of the dogs and small farm animal categories, which included everything from goats to sheep to calves.
Bostin Devan, 8, brought along his six-week-old Hereford cross calf Bunty, as well as his two-month-old lamb, Ruff, who was painted a brilliant blue.
Devan took both animals around the makeshift showground and obstacle course and said it was exciting to be able to bring his animals to school.
"These are my favourite pets, so it's really cool to bring them here today," he said.
The whole-school initiative was the third large event for Paparore School this year, which was keen to bring the community together after three long years of disruptions thanks to Covid-19.
Principal John Windleborn said the kaupapa was really all about creating a sense of fun and community among the school, students and whānau.
"While we've had smaller events like this one, this is the first one we've held on this scale, so it's exciting for our community," Windleborn said.
"Most of our kids are town kids, so don't have this experience with cows, sheep, goats etc.
"It also gives our rural kids an opportunity to showcase what they have and a fun way to show how to look after pets."
The next big event on the school's calendar is the annual Whānau Open Day event on November 19.
Winners of the 2022 Pet and Agriculture Day were as follows:
Champion Pet – Ava Whittaker with Molly
Reserve Champion Pet – Kaylee Dean with Boogs
Champion Calf – Claire Bagley with Crackle
Calf section
1st – Claire Bagley, Crackle
2nd – Kylan Bainbridge, Sage
3rd – Brax Whittaker, Jack
Goat section
1st – Ava Whittaker, Molly
Sheep section
1st – Kylan Bainbridge, Sage
2nd – Bostin Devan, Ruff
Large dog section
1st – Kaylee Dean, Boogs
2nd – Aria Job, Stain
3rd – April Job, Gem
Small dog section
1st – Anahera Turner, Stig
2nd – Riley Phillips-Rosandich, Zeus
3rd – Sylvie Rodger, "Rosie
Cat section
1st – Jesse & Daniel Brake, Foxy
2nd – Laynee Cherrington, Narla
3rd – Tia Grbic, Bing Bing
Guinea pig section
1st – Alaris Steed, Violet
2nd – Bostin Devan, Rum
Turtle section
1st – Alani Brockbank (nameless)
Bird section
1st – Cassidy Srhoj, Teet teet
2nd – Sam Bridge, Red Hen
Rabbit section
1st – Tahli Bratton, Leo
Miscellaneous pet section
1st – Toby Matthews, Scally wag the skink
2nd – Austen Steed, Bob the frog