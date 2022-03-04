Lewis Haddon, 29, of Horeke is wanted by police and believed to be a risk to the public. Photo / Supplied

Kaitaia Police are appealing for any information on a wanted man who did not show up for his court hearing two weeks ago.

In a statement released today, a police spokesperson said Lewis Haddon, 29, of Horeke was required to be located and had six warrants out for his arrest for failing to appear in the Kaikohe Court on February 22.

Police said Haddon was actively avoiding them and was also wanted to interview in relation to failing to stop for police.

Police believe Haddon was a risk to the public and should not be approached.

Any information on Haddon's current whereabouts will be treated as confidential.

Information can be passed to police either by calling 111 or calling Crime Stoppers on: 0800 555 111.