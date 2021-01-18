Go Green awards back on track

Richard Robbins accepting the supreme award at the inaugural Far North Go Green Awards on behalf of Project Island Song in 2019. Photo / Stephen Western

The presentation of awards honouring the Far North's environmental champions, which had to cancelled last year due to Covid-19, is now scheduled for March.

The Far North Go Green Awards were founded by the Resilient Russell Trust in 2019, with Project Island Song, a community-driven project to restore the flora and fauna of the eastern Bay of Islands, taking out the inaugural supreme prize.

The Covid-19 lockdown scuppered the 2020 awards, but they will be presented at Russell's Duke of Marlborough Hotel, with former Russell School principal William Fuller as the MC, on March 12.

Award nominations have closed, but the accompanying Trash to Treasure fashion show is still looking for entries. Costumes, which should be made from recycled and/or organic material, will be judged in children's (aged up to 13) and student/adult divisions.

Email macintosh.trish@gmail.com to book a seat or a table for 10; email valmarshallsmith@gmail.com about entering the fashion show.

The annual awards seek to ''recognise the efforts of groups and individuals working to safeguard the district's natural environment.''