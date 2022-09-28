Judy Billington, Thomson Lawrence and Derek Gibson running the Batons Up. Photo / Lena Taylor

At a time when businesses could be forgiven for declining to part with their precious putea (money), a recent fundraiser has proven the Far North's generosity is alive and well.

The inaugural Baton's Up event, recently held at Karikari Peninsular, was one of the peninsular's most successful events, with an abundance of businesses donating prizes to help raise funds for the Karikari Community Hall.

Debera Mcleod was delighted with her prize. Photo / Lena Taylor

200 people packed out the community hall to take part in the proceedings, which raised $4000 and included a potluck meal, auctions and giveaways.

Karikari Community Hall chairwoman Judy Billington said the reason for the fundraiser was to raise vital funds for the hall, which was in dire need of repair work.

Billington said she and the committee decided a fundraiser would be the best way to get the hall back up to scratch, and approached local businesses for support.

"I walked the streets of Kaitaia for about a week, going into individual stores to ask for their help," Billington said.

"I was just so blown away by the generosity of all the businesses.

"After Covid-19 a lot of people are doing it tough, yet still came through with money or donations; it really restored my faith in humanity."

Billington explained how she was around at the first sod-turning of the hall many years ago and had loved how the facility had provided so much joy to the locals.

After taking over the reins as chairwoman two years ago, she realised the hall was in desperate need of an upgrade, and hoped events like the Baton's Up could help achieve that outcome.

"The community use this place all the time - we have pilates, yoga, even doctors who work out of here," Billington said.

A display of all the donated prizes at the inaugural Karikari Community Hall Baton's Up Fundraiser, held earlier this month. Photo / Lena Taylor

"During Covid we had no income coming in at all, but there were still bills to be paid, so we have a bit of catching up to do now to bring the hall back to where it needs to be."

Billington said following the success of the Baton's Up event, they also had plans for a Market Day, plus monthly social gatherings with the community to bring new and old locals together.

She said the committee also hoped to make the Baton's Up event an annual event on the Karikari Community Hall social calendar.