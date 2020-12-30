Website of the Year

Northland Age

From one fire to the next

Kaitaia and Houhora volunteers dousing last week's grass fire on Gill Rd. Photo / Peter Jackson

By: Peter Jackson

Kaitaia and Houhora Fire Brigade crews, 'fresh' from fighting last week's huge blaze at Ahipara, had a smaller problem to deal with at the southern end of Gill Rd, just north of Kaitaia's oxidation ponds, on Wednesday afternoon last week.

A small fire in kikuyu and pampas was swiftly brought under control, with assistance from a helicopter pilot who shot over from Ahipara to help out, but soaked up a lot of water before it was declared out, one of the Kaitaia appliances making the 6km round trip to Bonnett's Rd to refill its tank from a hydrant three times.

Smoke was clearly visible from Kaitaia, fraying more than a few nerves among those who had watched what was happening at Ahipara in alarm.