Muriwhenua Incorporation's new forestry manager, Ken Palmer, with incorporation member and secretary Kimiora Brown.

A Far North Māori incorporation has marked the return of its forest after 45 years with a special ceremony in Te Hapua on Tuesday.

The Muriwhenua Incorporation (MI) celebrated the return of te Ngahere o Muriwhenua Tika (formerly Te Hapua Forest) with a pōwhiri (welcome ceremony) for its newly appointed forestry manager.

The haukainga (home people) welcomed home Ken Palmer (Ngati Kuri, Te Aupōuri, Ngati Wai and Ngati Hine) to Te Hiku o Te Ika Marae in an emotional day acknowledging the journey getting to this point.

Ngāti Kuri kaumātua Graham Neho with MNZM Des Minehan who has been involved with the forest at Te Hapua for many decades.

Palmer has lived and worked in and around Whangarei for most of his life, but has whakapapa (genealogical ties) to Te Hapua and is well-known in the Tai Tokerau forestry scene after 30 years in the industry.

He is also the great-grandson of Herewini Paraone, one of the elders who planted the first pine trees in Muriwhenua Tika.

He recalled a kōrero (story) about the grief his great-grandfather had felt being cut off from his land when the Te Hapua Forest was first signed over to Northern Pulp.

“After hearing the stories of my people, I knew I needed to make a career here so I could help restore the mauri (lifeforce) of the whenua (land) and recognise our tūpuna (ancestors) aspirations for this space,” Palmer said.

Muriwhenua Incorporation's new forestry manager, Ken Palmer, speaks at the pōwhiri in his honour.

“I am both excited and nervous as the responsibility and magnitude of this role is huge.

“This is not just a job or even a pay cheque, this is my home, my people and this is laying new foundations for future generations whilst honouring all those that came before me.”

Various forestry representatives, local kaumātua, and MI members attended the pōwhiri and spoke about the significance of the occasion.

Palmer’s cousin, Murray Dickson, referred to a story from British author Sir Ken Robinson’s Ted Talk about America’s Death Valley — one of the driest, hottest places in the US.

Dickson compared the return of the forest to MI to a phenomenon that occurred in Death Valley some years ago.

“In the winter of 2004, heavy rain hit Death Valley for a short period of time, so in the spring of 2005, the ground was covered in flowers,” Dickson said.

Palmer's cousin, Murray Dickson, spoke about the conditions being right for the return of the forest.

“This showed Death Valley wasn’t dead, it was just dormant and beneath the surface were seeds of possibility just waiting for the right conditions.

“Our tūpuna planted those seeds all those years ago, waiting for the right conditions for our people.

“It took a cyclone of problems and the current Muriwhenua Incorporation board, plus someone like Ken to harness that cyclone to bring about winds of change.”

Te Hapua 42 Incorporation is the former name for MI, which sits under Te Ture Whenua Act.

Its shareholders are predominantly from Ngāti Kuri, with some deriving from the wider Muriwhenua iwi (Ngāti Kuri, Te Aupouri, Te Rarawa, Ngāi Takoto and Ngāti Kahu).

The incorporation was established by their tūpuna (ancestors) to prevent land being taken at a time when land confiscation was rife.

Forestry representatives, Muriwhenua Incorporation members, local whānau and mana whenua at the pōwhiri at Te Hiku o Te Ika Marae on Tuesday.

As a result, forestry was introduced to the area, which has been one of the main sources of income for Te Hapua in the last 50 years.

While MI has owned the land, the forests have been historically managed by external companies including Northern Pulp, JNL and Summit Forests.

Negotiations with Summit Forests (who owned 75 per cent of the trees in Te Hapua Forest) have been ongoing for the past seven years, with the official signing and handover to MI on February 20.

As a result, MI now owns both the land and 100 per cent of the trees in Te Hapua Forest and will take back 100 per cent of the trees in the Shenstone Forest at end of that lease by 2031.

Along with the Te Mingi Forest, the new estate model of these three forests will be known as Ngā Ngāhere o Muriwhenua Tika.

Palmer will manage all three forests which will make up 3000 of the total 7070 hectares of MI whenua.

Chairwoman Marama Pohatu (Rapata Hoterene) said the return of the forest had been a long time coming and had honoured the dreams of her forbearers.

“Ken brings with him great experience and credentials and we are proud to provide this opportunity to create a legacy and succession lines of our own people in all levels of employment,” Pohatu said.

Muriwhenua Incorporation chairwoman Marama Pohatu (centre) with L-R: Kuia Margaret Taurere, Karen Karaka, Aunty Cath Petera and Lillian Karaka.

“Today we remember all our tūpuna that started this venture in 1978 and take another step closer to realising their aspirations.

“We are excited to get the forest up and operating again and have faith Ken will honour those of the past and provide a pathway of opportunities for those to come.”











