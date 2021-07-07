Fishers, to your torpedoes

Jackson Rogers hopes to see plenty of snapper over the next three days. Photo / supplied

A three-day torpedo fishing competition, which as of Tuesday had attracted 72 teams, with room for eight more, from as far afield as Wellington begins today, after a briefing last evening.

The daily weigh-in will be behind the Waipapakauri Hotel, where all fish weighed in will become the property of the competition, and will be auctioned on Saturday afternoon, starting at 4.30pm, proceeds going to the Kaitaia Fire Brigade and St John.

Chief Fire Officer Craig Rogers extended the official welcome to competitors in the 2021 McDonald's Far North Torpedo competition.

"This is the first year that the competition will be run by the local fire brigade, and although we may not get everything dead right, rest assured we are quick learners," he wrote in the tournament guide.

Craig Rogers and (team captain) son Jackson know what snapper look like, and hope to see plenty over the next three days. Photo / supplied

"We'd also like you to know that we've been around since 1938.

"Our commitment to the Far North community has spanned 83 years, and we trust that the same level of commitment will make this year's competition an enjoyable and successful few days for everyone concerned. We welcome both new entrants and those who have supported this competition in the past. Wherever you've travelled from, be it here or south of the Mangamukas, your support is appreciated."

He also asked contestants to be very tidy fishers, not only by leaving nothing behind them when they left the beach but picking up any other rubbish they see and returning it to the weigh-in for disposal or recycling.

And he urged those who indulge in the "essential fluid replacement programme" at the weigh-in not to drink and drive.

"We don't want to have to come and deal with the consequences of that - it's not an enjoyable part of being a member of the emergency services," he added.

The organisers are providing a courtesy van throughout the competition.

Meanwhile the rules are few, although anyone who cheats, including by using more than the maximum 12 hooks permitted, will be disqualified on the spot and will not be welcome back at future tournaments.

Teams may fish from any beach they choose, the only restriction being that it is close enough to Waipapakauri to enable them to make the weigh-in before it closes (at 5pm today and tomorrow, 4pm on Saturday).

Three prizes will be won every day for the heaviest snapper, kahawai, gurnard and other species (not including kingfish, stingrays or sharks), with cash prizes for the heaviest of each species over the three days, for the three teams with the greatest weight of fish overall, and $1000 for closest to the average weight.

A maximum of three fish of each species will be accepted from each team for weighing each day.

Spot prizes, including three torpedoes, will also be won, and hot food will be available at the weigh-in each afternoon from a food cart and the Waipapakauri Hotel kitchen.