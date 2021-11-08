Fight For Your Whakapapa campervan vax campaign comes to Northland

One of the four Fight For Your Whakapapa campers travelling around Northland for the next week. Photo / Supplied.

One of the four Fight For Your Whakapapa campers travelling around Northland for the next week. Photo / Supplied.

An "army" of Auckland Māori health providers are travelling through Te Tai Tokerau this week in a bid to help boost Māori vaccination rates.

An entourage of four campers and 70 Te Whānau o Waipareira kaimahi (staff) have travelled to Northland from Tamaki Makaurau (Auckland) as part of Whānau Ora's "Fight For Your Whakapapa" campaign.

According to the latest statistics, Māori continue to have a significantly lower vaccination rate compared to the rest of the population and are now also the most infected by Covid-19.

Te Whānau o Waipareira COO Awerangi Tamihere said the idea for the campaign started about a month ago following discussions to assist with Northland's Māori vaccination rates.

"We were approached to see if we could help with the Fight for Your Whakapapa campaign in Te Tai Tokerau and of course we wanted to do what we could," Tamihere said.

"Around 90 per cent of our kaimahi [workers] come from Northland, so it was the right thing to do, to honour everybody in the North.

"We don't have a set number in mind, but if we can vaccinate at least 2000 of our people, that would be awesome."

The Northland campaign kicked off yesterday in Mangamuka and Opononi where local Māori were vaccinated from 10am to 2pm.

Tamihere described the day as a huge success and was heartened by the community's response.

"There was an amazing example of how this mahi can work well in Broadwood yesterday," she said.

"One of our cars is set up with a loudspeaker and we managed to get a few of the Nannies from the area to drive with us down each gravel road and who spoke to whānau to let them know we were there.

"We had one whānau with 10 members drive 25km from Pawarenga to get vaccinated and to us, that's just magic."

Today the team will again be vaccinating at Ohaewai Rugby Club, as well as in Mangamuka and the Rawene township.

Actor Pio Terei has also come along for the ride as the team ambassador and will be having a kōrero and lunch with people in Mangamuka.

Tomorrow is Kaitaia's turn, where the kaimahi will vaccinate local Māori at Pukemiro Kura, Parkdale Park and the Northerner Motel from 10am.

The Fight for your Whakapapa team will also travel along Bonnets Rd offering $50 Pak'nSave vouchers, prizes, hygiene packs and kai (food) to every Maori who gets the jab.

Local doctor Joel Pirini will also be involved, along with local DHB nurses, and support crews from Te Rarawa, Ngāti Kahu Social and Health Services, Ngāti Kahu Runanga, Te Mana Oranga and Te Hiku Hauora.

The tour comes as Aucklanders prepare to ease restrictions in the coming weeks, with Prime Minister Ardern announcing yesterday that Kiwis could expect to travel to visit whānau and friends for Christmas.

Te Hiku Hauora CEO Bill Halkyard said this warranted the mammoth effort to vaccinate Kaitaia Māori.

"Of the 18 cases in the current Far North outbreak, two-thirds are Māori and the only fully vaccinated person is a New Zealand European," he said.

"It's vitally important this campaign comes to Kaitaia because unfortunately, it has one of the lowest Māori vaccination rates in the whole of Tai Tokerau and the country - despite having very high vaccination availability at the former Warehouse building and Te Hiku Hauora pop-up vax clinics.

"Everyone in Tai Tokerau, but especially Māori, need to be fully vaccinated as the very best form of protection before those from Tamaki visit.

"Otherwise it will be a very unmerry Christmas with the potential for widespread illness, hospitalisations and worse.

"We already have one hospitalisation from the current Awanui outbreak."

On Thursday, the Fight For Your Whakapa team will go south again, where they are expected to be stationed at Kerikeri, Te Runanga o Whaingaroa Kaeo, Waitangi Holiday Park (21 Tahuna Rd, Paihia) and The Hononga Center 60 Gillies St, Kawakawa.

The campaign will finish off on Friday at Tikipunga High School, Okara Park Shopping Centre- Bunnings Carpark (124 Tauroa St Raumanga, Whāngarei), Tarewa Park (92 Otaika Rd, Raumanga) and Otaika Carpark, SH1 Otaika Whāngarei.

Penetaui Kleskovic (Ngāpuhi/Te Aupouri) and Hokianga rangatiratanga, Hone Taimona (Ngāpuhi) welcomed the team with a pōwhiri at Omāpere on Monday evening and said it was an honour to welcome them to Te Tai Tokerau.

Locations are subject to change daily, therefore to find out more, it is advised to visit each Whanau Ora Māori Health Facebook page each morning.

Te Tai Tokerau Whānau Ora partners include: Ngāti Hine Health – Kawakawa & Whangarei,

Whakawhiti Ora Pai – Te Kao, Te Hauora O Te Hiku O Te Ika – Kaitaia, Te Hau Ora O Ngāpuhi – Kaikohe, Te Rūnanga O Te Rarawa – Kaitaia, He Iwi Kotahi Tātou Trust – Moerewa, Te Hau Āwhiowhio o Ōtangarei – Whangarei and Ki A Ora Ngāti Wai Health Trust – Whangarei.