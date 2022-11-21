The annual Shine-On Christmas Parade is one of many exciting events coming up for the Far North festive season.

The annual Shine-On Christmas Parade is one of many exciting events coming up for the Far North festive season.

As the holiday season nears, there’s no shortage of events to help you get into the festive spirit. Here’s a handful of Far North favourites to consider, plus some exciting one-offs too good to miss.

Lucky Dip comes to Kaitāia

What’s been called New Zealand’s best new game show comes to Kaitāia this week, giving contestants the chance to try their luck at trivia questions, amusing games and challenges to win impressive prizes. Free audience tickets are still available, with prizes for spectators as well. Hosted by Luke Bird and Marcia Hopa.

Thursday, November 24, 6pm-9.30pm. Te Ahu Centre.

To secure your free tickets, visit: eventfinda.co.nz and search “Lucky Dip on the Road Kaitāia”.

Kerikeri Gypsy Fair 2022

Two days of inspiration await, as the country’s longest-running fair (30-plus years!) brings an expansive range of handmade goods, arts, crafts, food and entertainment to Kerikeri. Open mic sessions offer the stage to those keen to share their talents.

Uniquely, the fair also brings an eclectic range of mobile homes which attendees can admire while exploring market stalls.

Free entry and family fun for all.

Saturday, November 26, and Sunday November 27, from 9am to 5pm. Kerikeri Domain, Cobham Rd.

Those curious about joining the fair and living the wonderful gypsy lifestyle are welcome to contact: gypsyfairnz@gmail.com. All travelling stalls are contracted to the fair.

Pasifika Festival

The Te Hiku Pasifika Trust presents an alcohol-free day of Pasifika entertainment, food, craft, clothing and more.

Entry is free, but bring some cash, a hat, sunscreen and your dancing feet!

With performances by Saia Folau, international opera tenor Ben Makisi, Musika Collective, Kaitāia Samoan Group, Kaitāia Community Voices, Liquid Honey, Hula Halau Eleku Dance, Mana o te Hula, Te Kura Ora Performing Arts and Annie Crummer.

Saturday, November 26, from 10am to 5pm. A&P Showgrounds, Kaitāia. To learn more, contact: opeloge@hotmail.com.

Shine on Kaitāia Christmas Parade & Concert

The annual parade will once again bring Christmas cheer and fun to Kaitāia, with spot prizes throughout the day.

All kura, community groups, businesses and organisations are still welcome to enter a float into the parade, with free registration.

Saturday, December 3, from 9am, parade at 1pm. Commerce St.

To register, contact: hinemoat@farnorthreap.org.nz / 021 022 13351. For more, search “Shine on Kaitāia” on Facebook.

Kerikeri Christmas in the Domain

Kerikeri’s biggest holiday event brings together a Christmas Parade, an entertainment-packed stage, an ice rink, rock-climbing wall, games, food, craft stalls, interactive workshops, a relaxing lounge for seniors to enjoy a cuppa, a giant Grinch and of course Santa - all across multiple themed zones.

Zones open from 4.30pm, with plenty of carols and Christmas classics by Epic the Band throughout the evening.

Entry, entertainment and most of the activities are free (excluding ice skating and rock climbing). Giveaways galore.

Parade from 5.30-6pm, with a chance to meet Santa in his grotto afterwards. A countdown to lighting the 8m-high tree begins at 8.45pm.

Saturday, December 3, from 4.30pm to 9.30pm. Kerikeri Domain, Cobham Rd.

Victoria Valley Hall Christmas Party

All are welcome to come along and enjoy good company, raffles, and a feast of sausages, chips, spuds and ham - just bring a salad or sweet to share, plus $10 entry per family.

Saturday, December 10, from 5pm. Santa arrives at 7pm with gifts. Inquiries are welcome to 408 4078.

Kaeo Xmas Parade & Festival

Enjoy a day of free family-friendly fun with the Graeme Dingle Santa Run, the parade, and finally a performance by local band Amazon Spring, which can be enjoyed as a backdrop by those who’d prefer to explore a variety of stalls and activities.

Sunday, December 11. Santa Run at 10.30am at Whangaroa College Grounds. Parade at midday, from Kaeo Primary and Whangaroa College car parks, to travel around the college field (not the highway).

Prospective stallholders or groups wishing to organise a float for the parade are invited to contact Lorraine on 0211 820 552.

Northland Food & Wine Festival

Carrington Estate will host top local vineyards, artisan producers, food trucks and all-day music, plus a Kids Zone with face painting and petting zoo.

Fantastic music is a highlight of the day, with low-key DJ sounds from CeeKay, the groove of Aerial Roots, sublime jazz from Muskika Collective, and party band favourite Hands Off. Keep dancing at the Sunset After-Party, with music by DJ CeeKay.

Free parking on-site, and return buses are available from Kaitāia, Awanui, Taipa and Mangonui, Rangiputa and Tokerau Beach.

Sunday, December 11 from 12pm to 6pm. Carrington Estate, Karikari Peninsula.

General admission from $34.75, with discounted rates for groups of six or more. Return bus tickets $10.25-$22.50.

Tickets through eventfinda.co.nz, with a complimentary souvenir wine glass for each ticket holder.

To learn more, visit: jacman.nz.



