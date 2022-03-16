Long-standing members of The Travel Club at their last Christmas gathering in 2020.

Long-standing members of The Travel Club at their last Christmas gathering in 2020.

A popular Far North social club has closed its doors after 30 years of uniting travel lovers across the region.

The Travel Club announced it was finishing up a couple of weeks ago and in doing so, would support the local rescue helicopter with a donation of its $7600 remaining funds to the Northland Emergency Services Trust (NEST).

Peter Hartnall, a former club president, said the club had been running for as many years as members can remember, with a focus on sharing experiences, mementos, photographs, videos, stories and anecdotes by all who love travel.

Hartnall said the club was for active travellers and armchair travellers alike, with monthly meetings held in various venues over the years but always including a meal, a quiz about the country or destination of the evening, and the inevitable bar.

Members hailed from as far afield as Kaitaia, Paihia, the Hokianga, the east coast, Kaeo, Kerikeri, Kaikohe and almost everywhere in between.

"As time passed, members moved or passed away, and venues changed for a variety of reasons, and so our numbers slowly dwindled," Hartnall said.

"Then the club was hit with one of our most recent venue losses due to the closure of the RSA in Kerikeri, and finally frequent cancellations due to Covid restrictions.

"So at our AGM at the end of 2021, the remaining club members voted, sadly but resignedly, that the club had to close."

Hartnall said it was decided the funds should be donated to a charity or organisation that would benefit much of Northland, rather than just a particular town or a national organisation.

The club also wanted to reflect the geographical spread of its members, so it was agreed that a donation of $7601.72 would be made to NEST in support of the rescue helicopter.

"Who knew who would benefit from the rescue helicopter, but it was agreed that form of travel could be lifesaving," Hartnall said.

"Members are sad that the club has had to close, but happy that a worthwhile cause has benefited from the donation of all of the remaining club funds."

NEST is a charitable trust established to provide a dedicated emergency rescue helicopter service for the people of Northland.

The trust is supported by contributions from local sponsors, individuals, families, businesses and organisations.

NEST fundraising and marketing manager Sarah Birch said the organisation was incredibly grateful for the generosity of the BOI Travel Club and the wider Northland community.

"2021 was the busiest year on record for Northland's rescue helicopters with 1289 mission call-outs and we have already transported over 240 patients so far in 2022," Birch said.

"We couldn't keep up with the growing demand for our service without support from community groups like the BOI Travel Club.

"Their donation helps us to ensure our helicopters, pilots and medical teams are equipped to provide the best possible patient care to everyone we carry."

To make a donation or learn more about NEST, go to: nest.org.nz/