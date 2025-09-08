Hookway-Kopa, who works with Communities Against Alcohol Harm, says often referred to as an invisible disability, the condition poses a huge threat.

“FASD is a lifelong disability caused by prenatal exposure to alcohol. It is entirely preventable,” Hookway-Kopa said.

“By supporting visible reminders in our venues, we’re helping to protect pēpi, whānau, and communities from harm.”

In their 2024 Cost of Alcohol- Related Harm report the New Zealand Institute of Economic Research put the annual cost of alcohol harm at $9.1 billion, with $4.8 billion linked to FASD.

Hookway-Kopa says the Far North is the right place to start the campaign.

“Our communities carry a heavy burden of alcohol harm, but we also have strong leadership and commitment to change. This pilot shows what’s possible when venues and communities work together.”

The pilot will run through September, with results shared later this year to inform further rollout elsewhere in NZ.

Meanwhile, the Government has announced a boost to FASD prevention and support.

The nationwide strategy will see millions in new funding to address FASD.

Associate Health Minister Matt Doocey rolled out the Government’s new approach which aims to improve prevention, diagnosis and support for families affected by FASD.

“I want NZ to be a country where people are supported to have alcohol-free pregnancies, where FASD is better understood, where our workforce is better equipped and people living with FASD and their families are better supported.”

The Government increased the alcohol levy for the first time since 2009 from $11.5 million to $16.6 million annually.

The levy includes funding to be invested to expand community-based assessment and early intervention for young people with FASD, boosting national prevention campaigns, strengthening workforces and increasing peer support.

“This is a direct response to people waiting far too long for FASD support. It will also help build a stronger evidence base on FASD prevalence in our communities – we need better information about FASD and which initiatives are most effective in improving lives.

FASD is widespread and impacts thousands of families. About 1800 to 3000 NZ babies may be born with FASD annually.