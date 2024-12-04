Far North news in brief: Kerikeri cemetery upgrade, Free skating lessons

Recently completed work to the Kerikeri Cemetery in Wiroa Road includes the addition of 52 new ash burial plots which provide a dedicated space for those seeking cremation burial options.
Cemetery upgrade
The Far North District Council has completed expansion work at the Kerikeri Cemetery, adding 52 new ash burial plots and 164 new burial plots. Kerikeri’s population has been steadily growing for years and since the 2023 census has seen a jump of almost 300 people. The current estimated number of people in the Far North’s largest town is now 8360. More information about council-run cemeteries can be found here.
Christmas tree to shine
Kerikeri’s free Christmas Variety Show is on Friday at 6pm at the Kerikeri Domain. Lights on the 8-metre Christmas tree will be switched on at 8.45pm.
The Northland Stingrays Inline Hockey club is offering free beginner skating lessons on Friday afternoons, between 4.30pm and 5.30pm, at BaySport on Harmony Lane in Waipapa. Bring your own skates or borrow from the club. All ages and abilities are welcome, and safety gear will be provided. Bringing your own helmet is recommended. Children under 14 must be supervised. Please note Sunday public skate session has finished for this year. At BaySport Harmony Lane, Waipapa.
Privacy concerns
New Zealanders made a record 1003 complaints to the Office of the Privacy Commissioner in the last financial year. The Office of the Privacy Commissioner says complaints were most likely because of poor practices.
According to a Buy NZ Made survey of its small business members, 59% are still dealing with rising costs and 42% are concerned about cash flow. Just over half are optimistic about the Christmas trading period and a third say staying afloat will be their priority in 2025.
Preserving Māori-owned land
All those wanting to learn about preserving and managing Māori-owned land are reminded to attend Ōtiria Marae in Moerewa on December 16 for the second in a series of hui aimed at providing information on whenua Māori in the Far North. The Ōtiria Marae hui will build on the success of the first whenua Māori information session held at Panguru last month. Far North District Council staff will also be available for one-on-one discussions to answer specific questions at the hui. Ōtiria Marae is located at 7 Kingi Rd. Residents are encouraged to head straight inside the marae upon arrival in time for a pōwhiri to be held at 10am sharp.