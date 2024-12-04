Far North news in brief: Kerikeri cemetery upgrade, Free skating lessons

The Northland Stingrays Inline Hockey club is offering free beginner skating lessons on Friday afternoons, between 4.30pm and 5.30pm, at BaySport on Harmony Lane in Waipapa. Bring your own skates or borrow from the club. All ages and abilities are welcome, and safety gear will be provided. Bringing your own helmet is recommended. Children under 14 must be supervised. Please note Sunday public skate session has finished for this year. At BaySport Harmony Lane, Waipapa.

Privacy concerns

New Zealanders made a record 1003 complaints to the Office of the Privacy Commissioner in the last financial year. The Office of the Privacy Commissioner says complaints were most likely because of poor practices.

Half optimistic

According to a Buy NZ Made survey of its small business members, 59% are still dealing with rising costs and 42% are concerned about cash flow. Just over half are optimistic about the Christmas trading period and a third say staying afloat will be their priority in 2025.

Preserving Māori-owned land

All those wanting to learn about preserving and managing Māori-owned land are reminded to attend Ōtiria Marae in Moerewa on December 16 for the second in a series of hui aimed at providing information on whenua Māori in the Far North. The Ōtiria Marae hui will build on the success of the first whenua Māori information session held at Panguru last month. Far North District Council staff will also be available for one-on-one discussions to answer specific questions at the hui. Ōtiria Marae is located at 7 Kingi Rd. Residents are encouraged to head straight inside the marae upon arrival in time for a pōwhiri to be held at 10am sharp.







