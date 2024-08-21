The Te Hiku Community Board made almost $9000 of funding allocations at its August 13 meeting. It allocated $1800 to the Artisans Affair Event to be held in Te Ahu on September 6 and 7 and the Kaitāia Business Association was given $7095.49 for Kaitāia street cleaning and gardening.

This is about having some pride in our main town in Te Hiku and Kaitāia being ready for the summer and the opening of the Mangamuka Gorge in December.

Vollies wanted

Volunteers are needed for an upcoming Focus Paihia working bee on September 7 from 9am to 1pm. The working bee aims to tidy up the tourist town before the busy summer season and includes planting and weeding, staining wooden seats and benches, painting fences and general maintenance. Email Tricia at tricia@tscott.kiwi if you can help or need more information.

Ramming investigation

Police responded to a traffic incident on Thursday in Kaitāia where a vehicle was seen intentionally ramming another around 3.46pm. A police unit was unable to locate the other vehicle and no other information has been made available to them.

Bay fundraiser

The Bay of Islands Pastoral & Industrial Show Association committee is hosting a fundraising dinner on October 5 to raise funds for remedial work to the Waimate North showgrounds hall.

About $80,000 is needed to replace the foundations of the hall, which was built in 1891 using voluntary labour, costing 78 eight pounds, one shilling and seven pence. Since then, the hall has been used for social events including meetings, dances, balls, weddings, birthdays, anniversary parties and funerals.

If you can help with items for an auction, or for tickets and tables for the dinner, email hello@theflowerbomb.co.nz and check the Bay of Islands P & I Show Facebook page for event updates



