The Food Fountain of Youth will be launched at Kaitāia at 11am on August 26.

Council on the move

Far North District Council’s service centre in Kerikeri will be relocating from the John Butler Centre on Kerikeri Rd to nearby Procter Library next year.

The council has given notice that it will be moving out of the ground floor premises and plans to open the service centre at the library by May 1, 2025.

The relocation is part of wider efforts to reduce costs within the organisation, without reducing services, by investing in council-owned assets rather than spending money leasing non-council premises.

Volunteer workshops

Volunteering Northland is holding a series of strategic planning workshops for community organisations across the region.

The workshops are tailored for boards of trustees, managers/coordinators and not-for-profit organisations.

Online workshops will be held on August 24 and 28; at Kaikohe on September 7; Whangārei on September 21 and Dargaville on October 19. For more details and to register go to www.volunteeringnorthland.nz.

Make way for sirens

Northland emergency services are reminding the public to give way when they hear or see an emergency services vehicle responding under lights and sirens. Northland road policing manager Inspector Anne-Marie Fitchett says police have experienced drivers ignoring the police vehicle behind them or slowing right down without pulling over, delaying the response time in emergency situations. Drivers are required by law to pull to the side of the road and stop if it is safe to do so when an emergency vehicle approaches with sirens and lights. Make sure you check the road is clear before moving on.

Biz excellence awards

Nominations are now open for the publicly nominated sections of the Northland Business Excellence Awards. The nominations are welcome for businesses showing outstanding customer service in the More FM Northland Customer Choice Award, young people excelling in the He Poutama Taitamariki (Youth Employee/Employer of the Year) Award, and visionary business leaders in the Northern Advocate Business Hall of Fame Award. Nominations close September 20, go to northlandbusinessawards.co.nz for details.



