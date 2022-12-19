Takahue-based marketer Abbey Duncan-Hughes, said five years ago, people were looking to Auckland and other cities for business opportunities, but now recognised success could be had right here in the Far North.

Reflection is a valuable means of learning, even - and perhaps most especially - for busy entrepreneurs who juggle client work, managing staff and growing their own businesses.

Abbey Duncan-Hughes is one such businessperson, who launched her Takahue-based consultancy TopGate Marketing five years ago.

Originally from the UK, and a career marketer mostly in the corporate space, she found herself reevaluating her career once here in Aotearoa.

After having spent a few years in Australia, and then moving to Auckland, Duncan-Hughes said she found herself wondering what she was doing in “yet another city”.

“So I decided to create a marketing agency someplace where I loved the lifestyle, the people, and the country,” she said.

Upon celebrating the recent anniversary of TopGate Marketing, Duncan-Hughes stopped to reflect on the awe-inspiring Far North businesses she’d supported and to share her insights with The Age.

“Northland business owners have demonstrated it is possible to foster an environment where creativity, collaboration and ambition are all welcomed with open arms. That was something I wanted to be a part of,” she said.

“It seemed like every week there were either new start-ups or expanding companies making changes in the region.

“Five years ago, people would have looked to Auckland and other cities, but now we seem to be recognising we don’t need to go or look elsewhere for great things.”

She described how the Covid-19 lockdowns had also been a time for many people to ‘take stock’ of their lives.

“Perhaps it encouraged people to look inward a little more. And become aware of the positive things around us here.”

By her third year in business, Duncan-Hughes said Northland’s long-due recognition for being ahead of the innovation and entrepreneurship curve was rolling in.

She cited one of her clients Purely Northland as a prime example of thinking outside the box - pun intended.

The company curates Northland artisan gift boxes.

“They’ve asked themselves how to leverage and maximise what Northland has to offer, and highlight what’s unique about the region,” Duncan-Hughes said.

“Businesses have really tapped into that sort of thinking over the past few years. Covid accelerated it, and maybe even gave them the push or drive to think more outside the square.”

She said the past few years had also offered the opportunity to look around, to appreciate what was here, and for people to realise what was in their control to drive things.

“It’s about people having the confidence and drive to take the reins and make a change for themselves, rather than waiting for things to happen.”

Data from Infometrics Quarterly Economic Monitor supported Duncan-Hughes’ insights, showing the Northland economy had remained solid, with continued but constrained growth in the past year up to September 2022.

Provisional estimates from Infometrics showed a 1.5 per cent p.a. (per annum) expansion compared to the Delta lockdown-affected September 2021 quarter, taking growth over the past 12 months to 1.4 per cent p.a.

Sustained growth in construction, and rising employment and spending, had supported this increase in economic activity, with subnational population estimates from Stats NZ showing a 1.3 per cent expansion in the population across the region in 2022.

This was considerably stronger than the 0.2 per cent p.a. in national growth.

The Kaeo Bread Company - formerly known as Pure Bakery - also stood out as a business that had taken a big risk, and made huge changes to its life and business.

Duncan-Hughes said the owners had essentially “bought the business blind.”

Serena Francis, co-owner of The Kaeo Bread Company - formerly known as Pure Bakery - bought the business blind less than a year ago, with no prior experience in the industry.

Co-owner Serena Francis - was new not only to the North but also to the food industry - when she and partner Aaron bought the business in January this year.

Francis said they first sought TopGate’s support around the best next steps for growth and marketing.

“We’ve worked closely since June on our marketing strategic plan, and are currently working together on a new website,” Francis said.

“The biggest takeaway for me was ‘you don’t know what you don’t know’.

“Abbey supported and guided us through many areas I wasn’t sure about, and gave me confidence in our rebrand and growth plan.

“I now know and understand more about the industry and marketing in general, and have a clear future focus.”

The busy breadmakers must also grow and market their business, a task that has been supported greatly by Duncan-Hughes and her team.

Duncan-Hughes’ team of five employees all work remotely and flexibly, allowing them - and her - the freedom to enjoy everything about the Far North that endears it to so many.

“I can tap into people that have the experience but want the flexibility of working from home. And they can work hours that suit them,” Duncan-Hughes said.

“Bringing in someone that has 8-9 years’ experience and can work 30 hours makes more sense than someone who doesn’t have the skillset but can work full time.”

She emphasised the five-year marker as being about looking back at the businesses her team had supported.

“We’ve been able to impact and help so many different people, and that’s what I’m looking forward to doing more of next year.”