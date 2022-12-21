Far North councillors create committees, external roles allocated

A range of new committees featuring traditional Māori bird names have been created as part of the new-look Far North District Council. Photo / Peter de Graaf

A range of new committees featuring traditional Māori bird names have been created as part of the new-look Far North District Council (FNDC).

Far North District councillors made key decisions on how the council would be governed over the next three years during last week’s final council meeting, with individual areas of responsibility locked in.

Under the Local Government Act 2002, a mayor can establish committees that consider key issues and make decisions on behalf of the council.

He or she can also appoint committee members, including the chairperson.

During last Thursday’s meeting, Kahika [Mayor] Moko Tepania opted not to exercise that decision-making power, instead asking councillors for input on a proposed committee structure and to agree on who would take on committee roles.

As a result, councillors agreed to establish three new committees: Te Miromiro - Assurance, Risk and Finance Committee, Te Pīpīwharauroa - External Member Appointment Committee, and Te Kuaka - Te Ao Māori Committee, which will make decisions on the council’s behalf.

This was one less than the previous council, which had four committees: Infrastructure Committee; Strategy and Policy Committee; Regulatory Compliance Committee; and Assurance, Risk and Finance Committee.

One addition that Kahika Tepania did insist upon was to include the names of native New Zealand birds in the new committee titles.

He explained that in te ao Māori, a pīpīwharauroa (shining cuckoo) was a suitable allegory for the External Member Appointment Committee.

The bird is recognised as the “bearer of news”, and also lays eggs in the nests of other birds to be raised and nurtured - a metaphor for the council’s committees.

A miromiro [tomtit] has the keen eye for detail required for the Assurance, Risk and Finance Committee, he said, while te kuaka [godwit] was known for its resilience and ability to travel long distances.

Kuaka also travel in huge flocks, signifying strength in unity to achieve purpose.

The meeting also confirmed a November 23 council decision to appoint an Executive Review Committee.

This will be renamed Te Huia - Executive Review Committee, with the huia a bird of the highest esteem in te ao Māori, synonymous with great leaders and leadership.

Last week, councillors also allocated roles on 14 external committees and organisations.

Kahika Tepania said there would be a mid-term review to ensure workloads were spread equitably among the 10 councillors, and it would provide an opportunity to make changes if necessary.

Councillors may be appointed to more external organisations in the new year.

The new committees are as follows:

Te Miromiro - Assurance, Risk and Finance Committee. The terms of reference and membership have been adopted, with the exception of the chair yet to be appointed. Te Pīpīwharauroa - External Members Appointment Committee will conduct interviews to select a chair independent of the council late in January, with a final decision on the appointment to be made by FNDC in February. Te Pīpīwharauroa - External Member Appointment Committee. This will bear responsibility for interviewing and recommending the appointment of external experts to the council. It will be chaired by councillor John Vujcich, with councillors Steve McNally and Penetaui Kleskovic as members. Their first task will be to appoint an independent chair for Te Miromiro – the Assurance, Risk and Finance Committee. Te Kuaka - Te Ao Māori Committee. Terms of reference detailing the purpose, delegations, and membership of this committee have not yet been set. This will be undertaken early next year.

The current appointments are:

Northland Regional Transport Committee

Steve McNally

Ann Court

Te Oneroa a Tōhē Beach Board

Mayor Tepania

Hilda Halkyard-Harawira

Joint Climate Change Adaptation

Tāmati Rākena

Kōwhai - Deputy Mayor Stratford

Joint Regional Economic Development:

John Vujcich

Penetaui Kleskovic

Mayoral Taskforce for Jobs

Mayor Tepania

Penetaui Kleskovic

Creative Communities Funding Assessment Committee

Felicity Foy

Tāmati Rākena

Kaikohe Library & Civic Hub Steering Group (KLCHSG)

Tāmati Rākena

Babe Kapa

Felicity Foy

Turner Centre

Babe Kapa

Ngākahu Steering Group

John Vujcich

Hilda Halkyard-Harawira

Babe Kapa

Mate Radich

Steve McNally

Cycle Trail Trust

John Vujcich

Babe Kapa

Road Controlling Authority Forum

Ann Court

North Chamber

John Vujcich

Te Hiku Sports Hub

Felicity Foy

Te Ahu Charitable Trust

Felicity Foy

The meeting also adopted a meeting and workshop schedule for 2023 and will meet on a four-week cycle, with formal meetings aligned with maramataka, the traditional Māori lunar calendar.

Adoption of the maramataka follows a council wānanga [workshop] held on November 23 with maramataka expert, Matua Rereata Makiha, who explained the benefits of decision-making when following the moon cycles.

The meeting calendar on the council’s website will be updated once meeting minutes have been confirmed.