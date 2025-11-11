Some Kāeo residents remain without water after the supplier shut the water off last month. Photo / Yolisa Tswanya
It has now been nearly four weeks since Kāeo residents last had running water, a situation that has forced businesses to scale back and locals to rely on an emergency water tanker for daily needs.
What began as a short-term outage has now become a daily struggle for residents, whilediscussions between the supplier, Wai Care and the Far North District Council (FNDC) continue, with no resolution yet.
Residents said they haven’t had water since it was cut off on October 18.
In the meantime, the FNDC has extended the availability of the water tanker currently providing an emergency supply of clean water to residents.
The tanker will now be available daily between 7am and 7pm until Friday.
“Negotiations are continuing between the owner of the Kāeo water supply and the National Water Services Authority - Taumata Arowai to get water supplies restored as soon as possible to Kāeo residents and businesses. As soon as an agreement is made, the council will do all it can to ensure customers connected to the Wai Care water supply receive potable water,” FNDC said.
This week, the council also called on residents and business owners who have been without water to contact them to confirm how many are affected.
“The council emailed 13 Wai Care customers, but it is concerned there may be others without water that it is unaware of.”