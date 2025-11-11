“Negotiations are continuing between the owner of the Kāeo water supply and the National Water Services Authority - Taumata Arowai to get water supplies restored as soon as possible to Kāeo residents and businesses. As soon as an agreement is made, the council will do all it can to ensure customers connected to the Wai Care water supply receive potable water,” FNDC said.

This week, the council also called on residents and business owners who have been without water to contact them to confirm how many are affected.

“The council emailed 13 Wai Care customers, but it is concerned there may be others without water that it is unaware of.”

The water tanker will now be available daily between 7am and 7pm until Friday. Photo / Yolisa Tswanya

The outage saw Te Rūnanga o Whaingaroa close their offices and redirect their teams to other offices, while at least one other business was struggling to operate.

Anaru Kira, who has an office in Kaeo, said the situation was highly frustrating and he contacted Northland MP Grant McCallum as they were desperate for an end to the situation.

“We shouldn’t be in this predicament or having to organise having your meetings out of the area because there is no water for the toilets and everything else.”

He said since the outage, they have moved their meetings and operations to Kerikeri.

“All the people that live there are ratepayers and there should be a solution to this problem. It has been on for years now and we don’t know when the situation is going to improve.”

McCallum said Kira did contact him and said he would try to get an update on the situation as it was not acceptable.

“As I understand there have been historical challenges there for quite some time…and it’s up to the council and scheme owner to try and sort this out.”

Wai Care customers are asked to email the council directly at ask.us@fndc.govt.nz or call on 0800 920 029.

Council seeks to establish exactly how many customers are without water, where they are located, how they are currently accessing water, and if they have any specific health concerns.