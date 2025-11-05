The ongoing water outage in Kaeo forced Te Runanga o Te Whaingaroa to shut its offices and redirect team members to other sites. Photo / Yolisa Tswanya
Kāeo’s ongoing water crisis has forced Te Rūnanga o Te Whaingaroa to shut its offices and redirect team members to other sites. While at least one other business, reliant on the water supply, is also at risk of not being able to operate.
This is the third week the town’swater supply has been shut off. The Far North District Council was asked by Water Services Authority Taumata Arowai to provide a drinking water tanker to the town last week.
The tanker is currently still in the town, as the outage persists, with water expected to remain off for the rest of the week.