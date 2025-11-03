Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northland Age

Kāeo water outage dispute: Residents say supply has been out for 2 weeks, operator rejects claim

Yolisa Tswanya
Deputy news director·Northland Age·
4 mins to read

In the latest water issue to hit Kāeo, residents say they have been without water for over two weeks, a claim disputed by the town's water supplier. Photo / Yolisa Tswanya

In the latest water issue to hit Kāeo, residents say they have been without water for over two weeks, a claim disputed by the town's water supplier. Photo / Yolisa Tswanya

For over two weeks Kāeo residents have been without running water, but the operator of the town’s water scheme has disputed this, insisting the outage has lasted only a few days.

Last week the Far North District Council (FNDC) announced that the owner of the water has shut the water off and a tanker would be sent to the township to provide water.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save