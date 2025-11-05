The council proposes three new alcohol-free zones at Lake Ngātu, Ōpua and Waitangi.
After reviewing alcohol restrictions in public spaces, the Far North District Council is now turning its attention to smoking and vaping.
The council is currently asking the community whether parks, playgrounds and events should be completely smokefree.
Earlier this year, more than 450 people shared their views through an onlinesurvey, about how alcohol is managed in public spaces.
The council has reviewed these areas and wants feedback on proposed changes.
There are currently 23 alcohol-free areas across the Far North, most with year-round bans that apply 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Most areas in the district have alcohol bans that apply in locations such as parks, playgrounds, carparks and sports fields.
“Public drinking is widespread across the Far North. Nearly two-thirds (63%) of public survey respondents had seen people drinking in public over the past two to three years, across 43 towns and townships in the district.”
“Police recorded 483 alcohol-related incidents (excluding traffic offences) in public places across the district in 2024, a slightly higher rate per head of population than the national average.”
Council also found that alcohol-related litter was a related problem to public drinking.
“Alcohol-related litter, including cans and bottles as well as packaging material, indicates where problem drinking in public occurs. This litter is widespread and is often found near alcohol outlets (including supermarkets and bottle stores). It is often associated with illicit drug paraphernalia and signs of property damage and graffiti.”
By declaring the new alcohol ban areas council aims to “make public spaces in the district safer for the public”.
At the same time, the council is reviewing where smokefree and vapefree rules should apply to reduce negative public health impacts and litter.
“We want to hear your thoughts on whether council-owned and administered public spaces and council events should be free from smoking and vaping and, if so, the specific types of spaces that should be covered,” the FNDC said.
Residents can share their submissions on the alcohol ban and smokefree areas by December 1 via a short survey on the council website. Hard copies are available at service centres.