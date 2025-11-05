To address spaces identified this year by the public as being of concern, the review is recommending three new alcohol ban areas be declared at Lake Ngātu, Ōpua, and Waitangi.

It also recommends amending five current ban areas at Kaikohe, Kaitāia, Kerikeri, Paihia, and Waipapa.

The FNDC said public drinking is a big problem in the region and has gone up.

“Public drinking is widespread across the Far North. Nearly two-thirds (63%) of public survey respondents had seen people drinking in public over the past two to three years, across 43 towns and townships in the district.”

“Police recorded 483 alcohol-related incidents (excluding traffic offences) in public places across the district in 2024, a slightly higher rate per head of population than the national average.”

The Far North District Council is considering wider alcohol bans and smoking rules. Photo / NZME

Council also found that alcohol-related litter was a related problem to public drinking.

“Alcohol-related litter, including cans and bottles as well as packaging material, indicates where problem drinking in public occurs. This litter is widespread and is often found near alcohol outlets (including supermarkets and bottle stores). It is often associated with illicit drug paraphernalia and signs of property damage and graffiti.”

By declaring the new alcohol ban areas council aims to “make public spaces in the district safer for the public”.

At the same time, the council is reviewing where smokefree and vapefree rules should apply to reduce negative public health impacts and litter.

“We want to hear your thoughts on whether council-owned and administered public spaces and council events should be free from smoking and vaping and, if so, the specific types of spaces that should be covered,” the FNDC said.

Residents can share their submissions on the alcohol ban and smokefree areas by December 1 via a short survey on the council website. Hard copies are available at service centres.