The policy will enable council to address alcohol-related problems and provide policy guidance to the licensing committee.

Roger Ackers, Far North District Council group manager for planning and policy, said a range of issues and concerns had been raised.

They included financial stress, family violence, drownings, vehicle crashes, mental health and economic costs. Alcohol-related harm costs the country $9.1 billion in 2023 and the Far North’s estimated cost was $136 million.

“This cost includes the direct and indirect harms and impacts from alcohol, such as alcohol-related cancers, road traffic crashes, mental health impacts, family harm as well as time off work and lost productivity due to a disability or incarceration.

Bryers said from a health perspective, “over half of these costs ($4.8 billion) are estimated to be due to foetal alcohol spectrum disorder”.

Bryers said Northland had double the national average of hospital admissions for conditions solely due to alcohol, like alcohol intoxication.

“That means we see more people ending up in hospital with alcohol-related injuries, increased risks of diseases like cancer and liver disease, and more tragic fatalities related to alcohol.”

Bryers added that rural communities were disproportionately affected by alcohol harm and less likely to access health services for alcohol-related conditions.

They also experienced higher rates of alcohol-related health loss and premature death.

Under the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act (2012) the Medical Officer of Health is one of the three statutory agencies (alongside the council’s licensing inspectors and police) that inquire into and report on alcohol licence applications.

All three must be consulted on LAP development.

Ackers said council would engage with the community on whether alcohol sales would be restricted.

Conditions around the number of licensed premises or their proximity to places such as schools and marae would only apply to new businesses.

A police spokesperson said they recognise the impact alcohol harm has on communities and a LAP was another step forward.

Alcohol was a key driver for incidents police were called to daily, the spokesperson said.

“On average, one in five victimisations are fuelled by alcohol.””