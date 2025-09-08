Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Lake Ngatu alcohol ban proposed after reports of broken glass injuring children

Yolisa Tswanya
By
Deputy news director·Northland Age·
4 mins to read

Waka ama training has been affected by broken glass at Lake Ngatu. Photo / Sue Foster

Waka ama training has been affected by broken glass at Lake Ngatu. Photo / Sue Foster

A steady stream of alcohol-related incidents has put Lake Ngatu and Kaitāia on the agenda of community board meetings, looking to review alcohol control areas in the ward.

At a recent Te Hiku Community Board meeting an application was made to declare a new Alcohol Control Area at Lake Ngatu

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save