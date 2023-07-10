"It reminds me of a powerful woman," said stalholder Tiri Murphy (Tainui) of her kākahu (cloak) - called The Lionness - while holding the primary tool she used to weave it. Photo / Noel Garcia

Kaitāia’s largest indoor venue bustled at the weekend, as the third annual Artisan Affair filled Te Ahu Centre from midday Friday through Saturday.

Cheerful chatter among friends old and new kept spirits high for 36 stallholders, with a refreshing message of encouragement standing out in an environment where competitiveness might otherwise be expected.

Warmth radiated from weaver Tiri Murphy, the maker behind striking cloaks sold under the brand name Tirimata’s Kākahu.

Although Murphy had only been exhibiting at markets for a year, and weaving since just 2016, her second Artisan Affair brought news of a new development: she had begun teaching weaving so people could make their own.

“Everybody give it a go,” said a smiling Murphy, without a hint of concern at the possibility of losing business.

Murphy, who works fulltime in administration for an accountant, described the growth of her business Tirimata’s Kākahu over the past year since her first market as “incredibly positive”.

Thanks to her husband’s insistence that she take out a stall despite her trepidation, Murphy now exuded confidence and joy while sharing her passion.

Despite their high price tags - reflective of anywhere from 15 to 60 hours of careful work - all of the pieces on display last year were sold and a completely new range featured.

She continued to harvest fibres including flax and cabbage locally, while most feathers were also either found or gifted and birds plucked by hand herself - which also required separating and freezing feathers to kill any mites as well as respectfully burying the bird.

Murphy shared her experience of weaving as a surreal one in which she served as an instrument rather than an architect of the process.

“Anyone can do this. You don’t know what you’re about to create.

“I just keep going and it comes from my heart.”

Soap maker and macramé whiz Jacquelene Irwin had similarly branched out into teaching her craft after less than two years of selling Boho Tanc branded botanical bars of soap, shampoo, conditioner, moisturiser, beard butter, balms and more, and an even shorter time selling her intricate knotted creations through her second business, Reef Ropes.

Irwin said she had hosted four intimate workshops teaching the meditative art of macramé over the last few months, with another on the horizon about how to make a hat hanger to be hosted at a larger space in Houhora.

That possibility thanks to collaborative support from multi-talented creator - primarily of pottery - Sheree Wagener.

“It’s all about empowering women to create,” said Irwin of the collaboration and workshops in general.

Event organiser Geraldine Pennell said she loved being able to bring the event to Kaitāia to unite everyone over winter and showcase wonderful local talent.

“It provides a great platform for new businesses and I’ve watched them all grow,” said Pennell.

“You can feel the love in the products being made. And you just know when you’ve found the right one for you.”

Pennell said custom orders or commissions were one way market visitors could find the perfect item, a possibility novice crafter and exhibitor Karen Cowell was very much open to just months into owning her own business.

“It would be a joy to make something special out of sentimental pieces desired to be kept.”

Karen Cowell said she'd acquired "quite a collection" of eye-catching recycled dishes which would eventually complete unique sculptures for indoor or outdoor display. Photo / Noel Garcia

Cowell - of Kaza’s Creations - said she’d been creating garden sculptures from dishes sourced mostly at op shops from the Far North down to Whangārei for just six months.

“I’ve never crafted in my life, until now,” said Cowell at her third-ever market.

“But maybe this could be something for retirement,” said the retail manager who currently works fulltime in Kaitāia.

Cowell said taking part in markets like Artisan Affair had taught her a lot about branding and marketing, thanks to the generous mentorship of more experienced entrepreneurial crafters like organiser Pennell.

Author Debby Curreen was similarly indebted to her editor - and her four sons - for integral support in bringing her creations to market.

Curreen said she’d been writing “all her life for the passion” but did not publish until 2018.

“The business side isn’t for everyone,” said Curreen, who has since self-published a total of four books, one of which is currently being republished.

She managed to fund the publishing of her first book - The Long Cold Nights of June - thanks to one of her son’s suggestion to use Kickstarter, an online crowdfunding platform for creatives.

Far North author Debby Curreen, pictured with one of her sons Ezra, offered books of poetry and short stories - all with a unique New Zealand theme - to market visitors at the weekend. Photo / Lennox Goodhue-Wikitera

Curreen said the collection of poems written following the death by suicide of her brother was now used as a healing tool by counsellors, therapists, funeral directors and other practitioners supporting people through grief.

Like the other generous makers, focused on creativity rather than competition, Curreen expressed enjoyment at seeing fellow writers thrive on their journeys.

If a heartwarming dose of encouragement and inspiration weren’t enough, this year’s attendees also came away with full bellies thanks to an expanded food offering featuring seafood, homemade soups and gourmet burgers.

With an eye already cast ahead to next year’s affair, live music seemed a likely addition to the evolving event.



























