Exciting end to the season in Kaitaia United Football Club junior finals

Kaitaia's junior football season ended in spectacular fashion at the weekend with some great games played in the age group finals.
All games played on Saturday were high quality, showing all the training and learning done during the year. All finalists did themselves proud and there were some nail-biting encounters.
Of special note, side-line support was the best seen this season. Please pass that on to your team supporters, they did an amazing job.
It was a fantastic day at Taipa on Saturday for the finals. All teams played really well and there were many games that went to the wire.
Two games went into extra time to determine the winner - the Under 8s Cup final between Paparore Pukekos and Pompallier/KPS Rebels and the U11s Cup final between Eastern Eagles and Eastern Sharks.
Organising committee members were happy about the quality of the games on show and the fantastic sideline support given on the day. It was a great day to end the season with.
The Kaitaia United Football Club prizegiving is scheduled for Saturday, October 30, and will be held at the Kaitaia Primary School Hall if the region is in alert level 1. If still in alert level 2, trophies, medals and certificates will be sent out to individual clubs so they can hold a smaller version of prize giving for their teams.
Junior Football Finals Day Results:
Under 8s:
Knockout Cup Final: Paparore Pukekos 2 v Pompallier/KPS Rebels 3, after extra time.
Knockout Plate Final: Te Rarawa 6 v Eastern Wasps 1.
Under 11s:
Knockout Cup Final: Eastern Sharks 2 v Eastern Eagles 1, after extra time.
Knockout Plate Final: Pompallier Piranhas 5 v KPS Kaitiaki 1.
Under 14s:
Knockout Cup Final: Te Rarawa Raptors 0 v Te Rarawa Hawks 1.
Knockout Plate Final: Eastern Makos 7 v Pompallier Raiders 6.
Results from Knockout Cup and Plate Comp on September 18:
KO Cup/Plate (Match 2): Eastern Wasps v Te Rarawa, Te Rarawa won 4-1 in a penalty
shootout.
Under-8s:
KO Cup/Plate (Match 3): Pompallier/KPS Rebels 9 v Eastern Hornets 2.
KO Cup/Plate (Match 4): Paparore Pukekos 4 v Te Rarawa 3.
Under-8s:
KO Cup/Plate (Match 5): Eastern Hornets 0 v Eastern Wasps 1.
KO Cup/Plate (Match 6): Kaitaia Primary (lose by default) v Te Rarawa.
Under-11s:
KO Cup/Plate (Match 7): KPS Kaitiaki v KPS Rangatira (lose by default)
KO Cup/Plate (Match 8): Te Rarawa Kōtare 0 v Eastern Marlins 3.
Under-11s:
KO Cup/Plate (Match 9): Eastern Sharks 4 v KPS Manawa 2 after extra time.
KO Cup/Plate (Match 10): Eastern Eagles 3 v Pompallier Piranhas 1.
Under-11s:
KO Cup/Plate (Match 11): KPS Manawa 1 vs KPS Kaitiaki 3.
KO Cup/Plate (Match 12): Pompallier Piranhas 4 v Eastern Marlins 1.
Under-14s:
KO Cup/Plate (Match 3): Te Rarawa Raptors 7 v Eastern Makos 1.
KO Cup/Plate (Match 4): Te Rarawa Hawks 2 v Pompallier Raiders 1.
Under-14s:
KO Cup/Plate (Match 5): Eastern Threshers 2 vs Eastern Makos 4.
KO Cup/Plate (Match 6): Pompallier Destroyers 1 v Pompallier Raiders 3.