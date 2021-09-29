Exciting end to the season in Kaitaia United Football Club junior finals

The Kaitaia United Football Club junior finals on Saturday saw a great game that ended with Eastern Makos 7-6 winners against Pompallier Raiders in the Under 14 plate final.

Kaitaia's junior football season ended in spectacular fashion at the weekend with some great games played in the age group finals.

All games played on Saturday were high quality, showing all the training and learning done during the year. All finalists did themselves proud and there were some nail-biting encounters.

Of special note, side-line support was the best seen this season. Please pass that on to your team supporters, they did an amazing job.

The Under 8s final on Saturday saw Paparore Pukekos lose to Pompallier/KPS Rebels 3-2 after extra time.

It was a fantastic day at Taipa on Saturday for the finals. All teams played really well and there were many games that went to the wire.

Organising committee members were happy about the quality of the games on show and the fantastic sideline support given on the day. It was a great day to end the season with.

Te Rarawa, 6 beat Eastern Wasps, 1, in the Under 8s plate final.

The Kaitaia United Football Club prizegiving is scheduled for Saturday, October 30, and will be held at the Kaitaia Primary School Hall if the region is in alert level 1. If still in alert level 2, trophies, medals and certificates will be sent out to individual clubs so they can hold a smaller version of prize giving for their teams.

Pompallier Piranhas beat KPS Kaitiaki 5-1 on Saturday in the Under 11s plate final.

Junior Football Finals Day Results:

Under 8s:

Knockout Cup Final: Paparore Pukekos 2 v Pompallier/KPS Rebels 3, after extra time.

Knockout Plate Final: Te Rarawa 6 v Eastern Wasps 1.

Under 11s:

Knockout Cup Final: Eastern Sharks 2 v Eastern Eagles 1, after extra time.

Knockout Plate Final: Pompallier Piranhas 5 v KPS Kaitiaki 1.

Under 14s:

Knockout Cup Final: Te Rarawa Raptors 0 v Te Rarawa Hawks 1.

Knockout Plate Final: Eastern Makos 7 v Pompallier Raiders 6.

Results from Knockout Cup and Plate Comp on September 18:

KO Cup/Plate (Match 2): Eastern Wasps v Te Rarawa, Te Rarawa won 4-1 in a penalty

shootout.

Under-8s:

KO Cup/Plate (Match 3): Pompallier/KPS Rebels 9 v Eastern Hornets 2.

KO Cup/Plate (Match 4): Paparore Pukekos 4 v Te Rarawa 3.

Under-8s:

KO Cup/Plate (Match 5): Eastern Hornets 0 v Eastern Wasps 1.

KO Cup/Plate (Match 6): Kaitaia Primary (lose by default) v Te Rarawa.

Under-11s:

KO Cup/Plate (Match 7): KPS Kaitiaki v KPS Rangatira (lose by default)

KO Cup/Plate (Match 8): Te Rarawa Kōtare 0 v Eastern Marlins 3.

Under-11s:

KO Cup/Plate (Match 9): Eastern Sharks 4 v KPS Manawa 2 after extra time.

KO Cup/Plate (Match 10): Eastern Eagles 3 v Pompallier Piranhas 1.

Under-11s:

KO Cup/Plate (Match 11): KPS Manawa 1 vs KPS Kaitiaki 3.

KO Cup/Plate (Match 12): Pompallier Piranhas 4 v Eastern Marlins 1.

Under-14s:

KO Cup/Plate (Match 3): Te Rarawa Raptors 7 v Eastern Makos 1.

KO Cup/Plate (Match 4): Te Rarawa Hawks 2 v Pompallier Raiders 1.

Under-14s:

KO Cup/Plate (Match 5): Eastern Threshers 2 vs Eastern Makos 4.

KO Cup/Plate (Match 6): Pompallier Destroyers 1 v Pompallier Raiders 3.