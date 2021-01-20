Every dollar will be well spent

Brad Jackson and Reuben Wright worked hard to inspire a bidding frenzy - and there was a story to the brass bed ends. Photo / Peter Jackson

Lot 1, a stainless steel sink bench, went for $15 at the Mangonui Lions Club auction at Tāipa on Sunday. After that, things got cheaper.

Six outdoor chairs, left over from the previous night's Six60 concert at Waitangi according to auctioneer Brad Jackson, went for $5, a snowboard, boots and goggles for $20, and a set of shiny brass bed ends also for $20.

There was a story to the bed ends. They had been offered at a previous Lions auction, but the woman who had her heart set on them wasn't there when they went under the hammer. They subsequently turned up at Jackson's auction house at Awanui, where she bought them for an undisclosed but reportedly not insubstantial sum.

She got them home then changed her mind, so donated them back to the Lions.

Meanwhile, by the end of the day the Lions had raised just over $7000, a little up on the previous auction.

"It was a very good result," Lion Mike Pooley said.

"There was very little left (nothing had a reserve). We had expected to have some stuff for the Salvation Army or the Hospice shop, but we didn't really."

The money, he added, would go towards Lions projects in the local community.