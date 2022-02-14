Waiharara School pupils and acting principal Dianne Nicholls were humbled to receive a photo of their playing field doubling as a helicopter base. Photo / Supplied

Waiharara School pupils and acting principal Dianne Nicholls were humbled to receive a photo of their playing field doubling as a helicopter base. Photo / Supplied

The recent Kaimaumau fire won't soon be forgotten, least of all by the community at Waiharara School, which served as an evacuation centre and emergency response base for about 50 days.

Acting principal Dianne Nicholls said it was contacted by Fire and Emergency New Zealand, which needed a base for its response.

FENZ personnel operated out of the small school until they outgrew the space and moved to the Waiharara Hall.

When Kaimaumau was evacuated, people also lived at the school.

Helicopter crews then set up a base at the school, where they slept and worked into early February.

"It was their home away from home as they'd come from all over New Zealand," Nicholls said.

As a show of gratitude for their hospitality, FENZ and helicopter pilots recently gifted Waiharara School with a photo of the playing field doubling as a helicopter base, as well as a thorough top-to-bottom cleaning of the school grounds.

"We want to thank them as they did so much for everyone, not just the community but our school," Nicholls said.

"This has built a whole lot of community spirit.

"And we were humbled by this amazing presentation."

Tony Scott, one of several FENZ liaison officers for the incident, was just as moved by the unexpected turn of events.

In early January when the fire got back down to the road and FENZ had to block it, they would usually encounter at least some aggression from people affected by the delay. This was not the case.

"The response from the community was really humbling. We were just thanked left and right," Scott said.

"I think I'll always remember how lovely the people were and I'll have friends forever in that part of the country.

"There will be plenty of stops for cups of tea next time I'm up this way."

Scott is based in Kaikohe and said it's rare to have an incident of this size in the Far North.

He described Waiharara School Board of Trustees parent rep Kelli King as "an absolute go-to."

"It's the smallest cog in the wheel that makes it all work and you can pick them out in a community pretty quickly. They're the ones you go to to get things done," he said.

As most children would, Waiharara pupils enjoy the photo of the choppers.

And as for the pilots, they thought it was the best base.

"Just the bee's knees," Scott said.