The dead cow found on SH10 south of Mangonui is believed to have been struck by a vehicle. Photo / Myjanne Jensen

The dead cow found on SH10 south of Mangonui is believed to have been struck by a vehicle. Photo / Myjanne Jensen

A cow was found dead on Sunday morning south of Mangōnui following what is thought to be a collision with a car on Saturday night.

The cow was allegedly spotted alive, walking along State Highway 10 on Paewhenua Island around 10.30-11pm on Saturday.

Schilo Skinner of Taipā was returning home from Auckland Airport when he spied two cows meandering along the inside of the white lines just off the state highway.

Skinner said they were walking north near the entrance to Paewhenua Island.

"At that point, I passed a vehicle coming south and had to high beam them on and off to warn the oncoming vehicle," he said.

"I then passed a milk tanker at the passing lane on the south side of Mangōnui."

Skinner put a call out on Facebook just after midnight to check if anyone knew where the cows had come from.

He said he also wanted to alert people to the potential risk on the road while the livestock was roaming around in the dark.

"I think years ago someone was killed in a van by hitting a cow on Taipā straight," Skinner said.

"I wanted to post on Facebook because I thought there would probably be plenty of people up after the rugby game.

"I have never seen cows roaming in that area before, but it wasn't the only thing I saw on my way home, there were also sheep out on the road down near Kaiwaka."

The next day a large cow was found dead just outside the entrance to the Dancing Petrel Winery on Paewhenua Island.

The cow had a very swollen stomach and appeared to look pregnant.

Speculation as to whether the cow may have been giving birth and died of natural causes, were dismissed, with Skinner saying he believed it was unlikely place to calve on the side of the road.

"I don't think the cow would calf there and I don't think it was hit by the tanker because a cow hit by a truck going 80-100km would send it far off the road," Skinner said.

"I wouldn't be surprised if it had walked from Kohumaru Road and crossed the bridge there and has then been hit by a light vehicle.

"If you looked at the ear tag to see if the nait tag was cut out, you could find out more, but its possible no-one wants to be liable for damages."

NZ Police confirmed they were notified on Sunday at 9.52am about a dead cow on the left-hand lane of Kohumaru Road.

According to a NZ Police spokesperson, police did not attend to the incident and someone from transport management was sent to the scene instead.

According to Waka Kotahi, in the period between July 2021 and June 2022, 17 crashes that occurred on Northland's State Highways involved farm animals.

Owners of livestock are liable for any damage caused if their stock is wandering, and can be prosecuted if animals cause a crash and negligence is proven.

Director Regional Relationships Te Tai Tokerau me Tāmaki Makaurau at Waka Kotahi, Steve Mutton, said on this occasion, the cow was presumed to have been hit by a vehicle and had sadly died as a result.

The dead animal was reported to Waka Kotahi just after 10am Sunday morning and its removal was arranged shortly after.

Mutton said stock wandering onto highways put both motorists and the animals involved, at significant risk.

"A vehicle colliding with a cow can have really terrible outcomes," Mutton said.

"We have seen it all – deceased animals, written-off vehicles, serious injuries and even fatalities as a result."

Mutton encouraged farmers to check gates have been closed and stressed the importance of maintaining good boundary fences.

"For the most part, farmers are pretty good when it comes to fences alongside the state highways, however, we need vigilance," he said.

"Please check your fences before stock enter boundary paddocks and take care with temporary road grazing fences and ensure they are in good condition and conducting power well."

Mutton also encouraged people driving in rural areas to slow down and expect the unexpected.

"You never know what might be around the corner, so it pays to slow down," he said.

A Far North District Council spokesperson confirmed if anyone should come across dead

or wandering livestock on a state highway, to report it (dead or alive) to Waka Kotahi.

The council spokesperson said if stock was found on a district road (dead or alive), however, then it should be reported to the local territorial authority, i.e. FNDC in the Far North.

"If the animal is alive, Animal Management is tasked with responding. However, the council has no facilities to hold stock, so the priority is to ensure safety of road users and stock," the spokesperson said.

"Where possible, it will be herded into the nearest secure area or paddock and the owner located.

"If the beast is dead, a council contractor, Recreational Services, will be tasked with burial."

The status of the cow, whether livestock or wild, was unknown in this instance.

People are asked to report any wandering stock as soon as possible by phoning: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS.