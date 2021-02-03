Dave Shalders will not be forgotten

Dave Shalders' widow Ina (seated) and Mangonui Lions after the blessing of the picnic table erected in Dave's memory. Photo / Mike Pooley

Members of the Lions Club of Mangonui gathered at the Lions Park, Cooper's Beach, on Monday, to honour the late Dave Shalders, a stalwart of the club and a Lion for almost 50 years.

Lion Mark Crosbie said a monument in the form of a concrete picnic table had been placed in the park in Dave's memory, recognising his service and dedication to Far North communities and representing a solid, dependable and immovable figure, itself there to carry on serving a community that he was very proud of.

Dave's achievements in Lions were well known, he added. He joined the Kaitaia Lions Club in 1969, transferring to Mangonui in 2000, when he and wife Ina, who was able to attend Monday's ceremony, moved to Cooper's Beach. Twice president of each Club, he also held the positions of secretary and deputy District Governor, was convenor of numerous major projects and events, and attended at least a dozen Lions conventions in New Zealand and around the world.

Lion Alan Moros, who initiated the project, and president Brian Norton, spoke briefly of Dave's achievements and thanked those who were there, including Te Hiku Community Board representative Sheryl Bainbridge, who had assisted with funding, Janette and Greg Beeson, for their generous support, and Rev Bob Carr, who blessed the table and the gathering.

Thanks also went to Trevor Davidson, who installed the commemorative plaque, Colin and Lynette Wilson, for their generous support, and Brent Franklin, from Granotech.