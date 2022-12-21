Data shows Far North baches are near capacity for New Year’s. Photo / Bachcare

Accommodation in New Zealand’s New Year’s hotspots is in high demand for summer, up by 66 per cent according to new data.

In fact, Kaitaia is already fully booked, as is Whangārei Heads.

Research from Bachcare shows international and domestic tourists visiting centres with limited accommodation space are turning to holiday home rentals, and many locations in the Far North and Northland are already at capacity.

Popular regions in Te Tai Tokerau include Karikari Peninsula (which is booked at 97 per cent of capacity), Doubtless Bay (93 per cent full), Helena Bay (93 per cent), and Bay of Islands (91 per cent).

Mangawhai is 96 per cent booked out, and Bream Bay isn’t far behind at 92 per cent.

Anyone looking for accommodation in Northland would have the best luck in Kaipara Harbour, which still has some availability.

According to Bachcare, the shortage of supply during the peak season was set to boost the earnings of holiday homeowners — with a growing number on track to exceed $100,000 in annual revenue.

Nick Peirce, head of revenue for Bachcare, the country’s largest full-service holiday home rental agency, said the arrival of international tourists would contribute to a forecast annual increase in rental revenue of 6 per cent throughout 2023 across the 2000-plus homes around New Zealand.

He said prior to the pandemic, 15 per cent of bookings came from international guests, however, this would increase to 21 per cent over the coming summer.

“What we can see from the data is that overseas visitors are increasingly choosing holiday home rentals, and will make up over a fifth of our bookings during the coming peak season,” Peirce said.

“The feedback we are getting from this segment of international visitors is that holiday homes provide the flexibility to stay in regions in larger groups, particularly where accommodation space is constrained at this time of year.”

Peirce said their booking data showed the most popular destinations for New Year’s, based on booking numbers, would be the Coromandel, Lake Taupo, Southern Lakes/Queenstown, Mount Maunganui/Papamoa and the Bay of Islands.

“There are a number of destinations with proximity to the coastline or freshwater lakes which are close to selling out for New Year’s Eve,” he said.

“Our top five centres already have occupancies above 90 per cent for the first week of January 2023.

“These regions still have some capacity in the week prior, however, with occupancy for the Coromandel at 76 per cent, Tauranga at 80 per cent, Queenstown Lakes at 71 per cent and Lake Taupo at 71 per cent.

“We are advising Kiwis looking to stay in these areas for the last week of December through to the start of the new year, to either book now or consider holidaying later in the summer.”