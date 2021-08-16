Dalmatian Alleyway officially opened in Kaitaia at the weekend

Dalmatian Alleyway or "Dally Alley" is now open. Photo / Myjanne Jensen.

More than a 160 years of Dalmatian culture in Te Hiku was celebrated on Saturday with the opening of Dalmatian Alleyway in Kaitaia.

Guests from around the region and beyond came to take part in the official ceremony for "Dally Alley" which forms part of the $7 million Te Hiku Open Spaces Revitalisation Project.

The local Dalmatian Band kickstarted proceedings, followed by a blessing from Ngāti Kahu kaumātua Lloyd Popata and speeches from honorary guests including Te Taitokerau MP Kelvin Davis, councillor Felicity Foy and Far North District Council Mayor John Carter.

Kaitaia Business Association chair Andrea Panther also spoke at the event and said the alleyway was just the start of more exciting things to come for the region.

"I'd like to thank the Government for providing the opportunity to have shovel-ready money to fund this project," Panther said.

Kaitaia Business Association chair, Andrea Panther. Photo / Myjanne Jensen.

"It's been a long time since I've seen $7 million spent on this town.

"I'm also grateful to all the other people involved with getting this project off the ground and want to acknowledge the hard work they have put into making this happen.

"The whole project is about making this town and other towns like Ahipara and Awanui look better and somewhere people can be proud of.

"This is just the beginning and I can't wait for people to see the rest of the project."

The alleyway lies between Jujnovich Holdings and He Korowai Trust and is decorated with historic gumdigging photos, a carved entrance and a welcome in te reo Māori, Croatian and English.

Drago Yelavich, 90, is of Dalmatian descent and a much-loved community member.

90 year-old Drago Yelavich cutting the ribbon at the opening ceremony for Dalmatian Alleyway in Kaitaia at the weekend. Photo / Andrea Panther

He was there to cut the ribbon for the new alleyway and said the connection between Dalmatian and Māori had always been strong due to similar family values and work ethic.

"I think it's quite fitting the photos here are not just of the Dalmatian gumdiggers, but just as many images and photographs of Māori," Yelavich said.

"I think for our particular area here it's very significant because the Dalmatian diggers and the Māori people were a very compatible lot.

"The Dalmatians and Māori worked in groups which was different to other Pākeha who tended to work by themselves.

"Intermarriages occurred on a reglar basis over the years and there are dozens of family names from that time that we know today."

Another newly decorated alleyway showcasing the "20 beaches within 20 minutes drive of the town" was also blessed on Saturday, as well as artwork running alongside the old Warehouse building.

Only 15 per cent of the total project is currently complete, with equipment for local parks, a new pump track in Kaitaia and Ahipara, pathways, barbecues and concrete furniture all still to come.

The Te Hiku Open Spaces Revitalisation project is part of more than $65 million secured by the council and Far North Holdings for Far North infrastructure projects.