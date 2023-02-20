The incident management centre at the Kaitaia Fire Station where Civil Defence together with local iwi, community groups, Government agencies and other services met last week to navigate Cyclone Gabrielle.

The incident management centre at the Kaitaia Fire Station where Civil Defence together with local iwi, community groups, Government agencies and other services met last week to navigate Cyclone Gabrielle.

The Far North has only two full-time emergency management professionals, yet Northland Civil Defence says last week’s quick community action proves the region is well-equipped to respond to any emergency.

Northland Civil Defence Emergency Management Specialist (Far North) Sarah Boniface is one of two people responsible for navigating any natural disaster or civil defence emergency in and around Te Hiku.

Boniface said while CDEM numbers were limited in the area, a successful collaboration between local iwi, community groups, government agencies, health and emergency services had meant the Far North had shown “epic resilience” in the face of disaster.

“We have a jointly developed emergency plan for Kaitaia, so last December we had a meeting with all our stakeholders to prepare for the cyclone season,” Boniface said.

“As a result, we were all already well connected and knew who each other was.

“You can be prepared as you like, but if there’s no connection before it starts, it’s slumpy.

“Since then we’ve had to put that plan into play twice in the last two weeks, but we got through that quickly and got the mahi done.”

The group operated out of the Kaitaia Fire Station last week, meeting daily to assess the situation on the ground.

According to Boniface, in addition to the central Te Hiku group, around 33 community response groups were also currently listed throughout the Far North, which were “ready to snap into action” where required.

Boniface said the Civil Defence response to Cyclone Gabrielle was still ongoing, and while some may not be happy with CDEM’s response, she felt everyone had risen to the occasion.

“We have these groups so that when on the verge of something happening, like this recent cyclone, we contact each co-ordinator who stand up and awhi (support) their community,” she said.

“Hands down, the Far North has responded to this so well and it speaks volumes of everyone involved.”

Te Hiku Iwi Development CEO Carol Berghan is part of the Te Hiku Delta group that formed during the Covid-19 lockdowns.

Berghan said the group had been regularly meeting since the lockdowns and was therefore able to quickly take action last week.

“When you get the cocktail of internet and phone coverage loss like we did (last week) you suddenly realise how vulnerable you really are,” Berghan said.

“The group was able to mobilise straight away and together the communication coming out was fast and effective.

“I think the way we respond as a community is critical to any solution moving forward and is a good example of how this can work well.

“I hope that when this is over, they make sure we’re fifty per cent of the solution so that we see ourselves in those plans and feel we have control over the decisions being made in our community.”

While the situation on the ground has improved in Northland, a number of residents still remain without power.

As at 5pm yesterday, Top Energy said 503 homes were still without power, down from the peak of 16,000 last week.

Crews were out working yesterday in Awaroa, Waiomio, Opononi, Otaua, Mata Road, Ruapekapeka, Waiere Road, Papaonga Kohukohu and Herekino to help restore power to those areas.

Top Energy said most of the damage to the network was in the West, with multiple trees on lines requiring total line rebuilds in some areas, some with difficult access.

“Our crews are working hard to get poles, transformer and lines replaced to make the HV network stable,” a spokesperson said.

“For those with damaged service lines or with individual faults, please know that we haven’t forgotten you.

“We are systematically working through the network restoring power to as many properties as we can. If you have rung through your fault we will have it in our system.”

NZ Police Northland District Commander superintendent Tony Hill was also advising people in Northland to avoid travel into and across the region where possible.

Hill said although the sun was now out, the effects of Cyclone Gabrielle remained.

“The roading infrastructure has been affected by the weather, and may be unsafe if there are too many vehicles on the road,” Hill said.

“It’s really important we prioritise traffic to vehicles needed to support recovery efforts.”

The Department of Conservation was also urging people to check tracks, huts and campsites were open before attempting to visit conservation land in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle.

According to DOC, there was extensive public conservation land across the North Island that had been affected, with several DOC facilities in Northland closed to the public in the past week.

“This was an unprecedented event ... it will take time for DOC to make sure that conservation areas are safe,” DOC Organisation Support deputy director-general Mike Tully said.

“We need to understand the scale of the damage to tracks, huts, campsites and other DOC facilities and make decisions on repairs.”

Northland Regional Council has also advised residents to avoid floodwaters, streams, rivers and harbour water and beaches due to a high risk of contaminated water which could cause serious health risks.

“After heavy rainfall, overflow from wastewater systems and other contaminants on land can be washed into our lakes, streams, rivers and coastal waters. Always assume any floodwater is contaminated,” NRC said in a Facebook post.

“Do not swim or bathe in water until it is clear.

“Do not eat shellfish and fish caught in the storm area. Shellfish can remain contaminated for several weeks. Avoid collecting shellfish for at least 28 days after the extreme event.”

Water quality information is regularly updated at Safeswim for sites across the region: https://safeswim.org.nz/











