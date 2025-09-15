The Okaikau Community Association is hoping to have speed bumps installed along Settlers Way. Photo / Google

Council seeks views on Ōkaihau speed humps to improve safety on Settlers’ Way

Calls for safer speeds in Ōkaihau have grown stronger after a fatal accident earlier this year.

The Far North District Council is now asking people who live in or travel through the town to share their views on a proposal to install up to four rubber speed humps on Settlers’ Way.

Earlier this year, the Ōkaihau Community Association lodged a formal petition, with the Kaikohe Hokianga Community Board, seeking immediate action on Settlers Way, which connects to State Highway 1 and serves the Ōkaihau commercial centre.

The death of 19-year-old cyclist Matthew Howard, who was struck on Settlers Way in January, reignited the Ōkaihau community’s push for urgent traffic-calming measures.

Following the petition, the transport committee looked at installing two crossings for Ōkaihau – one permanent one at the college crossing (to be a raised pedestrian crossing) and another rubberised one.