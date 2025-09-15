The council’s Transport and Infrastructure Committee, Te Koukou, is now calling for people who live in Ōkaihau or regularly travel this road to give feedback to help guide and ensure the right number of speed humps are installed along town’s main street between State Highway 1 and the intersection with Hulme Drive, west of Ōkaihau Primary School and Ōkaihau College.
“Speed humps are a simple way to slow vehicles and make the road safer for everyone,” council said in a statement.
“Installing the maximum option of four speed humps would slow traffic consistently along the full length of Settlers’ Way, as vehicles would have fewer opportunities to speed up between humps.”
Ōkaihau Community Association chairman Blue Newport said “the priority is to achieve consistently slower speeds through town”.
“With schools, sports clubs, local businesses and more cyclists from the Pou Herenga Tai / Twin Coast Cycle Trail using Settlers’ Way, safer speeds are essential.”
The survey can be found on the council’s consultation page and submissions can be made until October 12.
A drop-in session will be held at the Ōkaihau Community Hall on Wednesday September 24 between 4.30pm and 6pm.
Residents are welcome to drop in at any time during the session hours to talk with council staff and provide feedback.