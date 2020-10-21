Contrary to rumour...

Lois Stather Dunn and Jen Gay working on a needle felted map of the Aupōuri aquifer at last year's Arts Far North festival. Photo / Peter Jackson

The organisers of Kaitaia's annual Far North Arts Festival have heard rumours that this year's event has been cancelled - and have scotched them.

The rumour might have grown from the uncertainty engendered by Covid-19, but whatever the source, the festival will definitely be happening, at the Dalmatian Hall in Kaitaia over the weekend of November 28-29.

"It's a bit of a last-minute rush at the moment" organiser Jen Gay said, "but we think the festival is even more important than usual this year. Many artists may have lost customers because the tourists are not here, and many will have been especially productive with their lockdown projects, so we expect a good turnout, special creativity and a happy vibe."

The weekend would include demonstrations by working artists, as usual, with those who demonstrated receiving a free stall site. A wide range of artistic endeavours would be represented, including pottery, textiles, art quilting, weaving, floral art, painting and wood carving.

Cat Cowan, who demonstrated hot glass work last year, would be there again, along with silversmith Louisa Millet.

Tables were filling up fast, Jen said, but a few were still available, and any artists who were interested were invited to contact her on (0210) 588-890. Vocalist duo Tracey and Brent would be providing the music, while SPCA volunteers would be serving teas, including a selection of cakes and savouries, with proceeds going towards rescued animals.

"It will be a great event in the lead-up to Christmas, and maybe an opportunity to get some unusual gifts for the special people in your life," Jen added.