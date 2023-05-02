Robin and Judy Billington have served more than 50 years combined in the Rangiputa Rural Fire Force. Photo / Myjanne Jensen

They’re well-known faces in the Far North, but now this popular couple are leaving to embark on the next chapter of their lives.

Robin (Rangiputa fire chief) and Judy Billington (station training coordinator/office administrator) will bid farewell to their beloved Rangiputa this weekend after nearly 30 years serving their community.

The Billingtons visited the Far North on their honeymoon and enjoyed it so much they returned to live.

Since then, the couple have volunteered with a number of community initiatives, including the Rangiputa Fire Brigade and Karikari Community Hall.

Judy said while Robin had worked full-time, it had been important to both of them to volunteer and be of service.

“This is a growing community and we felt the need to get out there and help,” Judy said.

“I’ve been on the hall committee three times and am the chairperson at the moment.

“Giving back has been a big part of our lives and we have loved being a part of this community.”

Another reason for moving to the Far North from Manurewa was Judy’s ill health.

She said they’d moved to Rangiputa in 1996 after her doctor had told her to go and get well.

After contemplating Australia, the couple decided on Te Hiku and bought a section in Rangiputa to build their house.

Judy said despite her health challenges, she couldn’t sit still at home, so went on to become a real estate agent.

It was around that time she and Robin joined the fire brigade and they haven’t looked back.

“Robin has thoroughly enjoyed the fire brigade and appreciated the comradeship it provided,” she said.

“He also really appreciates how all the local businesses let these volunteers off and support them to do their job.

“We need to take responsibility for where we live, so just get involved, volunteer somewhere, and then you’ll meet the real community.”

The couple are moving to Whangarei, which Judy said was to be closer to medical services and to their daughter and granddaughter.

She said the decision was based on their age and had they been a bit younger, they would have stayed a few more years.

Judy said she was grateful to everyone for welcoming them into the community so many years ago and would miss everyone dearly.

“There are so many wonderful people here who all want to make everyone safe and healthy in their community,” she said.

“We’ve had a lovely time, it really is paradise and we’ll miss this place and the people very much.”

Fenz group manager Denis Cooper said Robin and Judy’s combined service of 50 years to the Rangiputa community was an incredible achievement and acknowledged their commitment to serve.

“They have selflessly volunteered their time to support the local community and further afield when neighbouring communities needed help,” Cooper said.

“At this stage, there will be a station manager appointed to Rangiputa, who will have similar responsibilities as a chief fire officer.”

This weekend a special farewell lunch will be held in honour of the couple, with the public welcome to attend.

Karikari Pānui editor Leena Taylor and her husband Tony Gillespie said they wanted to thank the couple for all their hard work and wished them “all the best in their next adventures”.

“Judy and Robin will be missed greatly in our community,” Taylor said.

“Over the years their input to many endeavours has always been 100 per cent and they have been a wonderful example of a couple working together to improve their local community.

“They have inspired others to support the area and we hope that there will be willing hands to take up the mantle and continue the work they have initiated.”

The farewell event for Judy and Robin Billington will be held at 11.30am on Saturday, May 6, at the Karikari Community Hall.

Anyone wanting to attend is asked to bring a plate for a shared lunch.



